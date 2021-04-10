Live Music Week Spring 2021: Let’s Get Ready

Discover WERS, Live Music Week Spring 2021 :: 04.09.2021
Live Music Week Spring 2021 Let's Get Ready
Graphics by Kevin Shin

Spring is in the air and WERS is gearing up for a bright, beautiful future.

This past year, we kept the music playing through all sorts of weather — and now we’re ready to have a little fun in the sun. So — Let’s Get Ready!

In order to prepare for all the great things that lie ahead, we need our members by our side. WERS runs on member support, it’s what keeps us growing and thriving. This Live Music Week, we want to help our community get out, get moving, and get ready for an amazing year.

We'll be highlighting amazing local places where you can enjoy the sunshine and fresh air, gearing you up for summer fun on the beach with new WERS swag — and hooking one listener up with a deluxe P-town summer getaway!

DONATE NOW

This Live Music Week, we’re getting ready for all the exciting things to come - we hope you join us!

Click here to check out our thank you gifts options!

 

Click here to read testimonials from former students!

Have a question for our membership team? Check out our sustaining member FAQ, or fill out the form below!

All donations made to WERS are tax-deductible to the full extent allowable by lawWERS is a department of Emerson College, EIN #04-128-6950

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Live Music Week Spring 2021: Thank You Gifts
Live Music Week Spring 2021: Testimonials
WERS Sits Down with Johnny from Dhol Foundation
Charles Bradley and his Extraordinaires: The Screaming Eagle
Playlist

Playlist

in studio performances

Reagle Music Theatre Drops by Standing Room Only
Live Mix Recap: Yeasayer
The Kooks LIVE In Studio
Live Mix Recap: Pure Bathing Culture
Wicked Local Wednesday Recap: Oompa
Cloves Interview & Performance at WERS

CONNECT WITH WERS