Live Music Week Fall 2020: Testimonials

full-time host in December of my freshman year, meaning I had a full three-and-a-half years as the host – learning, growing, and getting to know our listeners more and more each week.

The thing I miss most about SRO was building a relationship with the listeners. It was amazing to get to know people through them calling into the station or meeting them in the real world. I was always shocked by the scope of the show and how many people tuned in each week. Knowing that there were so many people who cared as much about musical theatre and specifically this show really made me feel like I was a part of a family.

I do think that being the host of Standing Room Only set me up for success in the theatre world as well. I met so many artists through my time there and made lasting connections with arts organizations throughout the city. In some ways, I think it was what first opened the door for me to begin my career as a director, producer, and arts administrator at SpeakEasy Stage Company. I will forever be grateful for all WERS taught me and the connections I made while there.

I’m sure some listeners will remember my tearful and dramatic final show. I’m pretty sure I played exclusively songs with a “goodbye” theme for the final hour. A bit indulgent perhaps, but I was so sad to say goodbye to such a huge part of my life. To this day, I still tune in every once in a while, and it makes me so happy to hear the music continue.