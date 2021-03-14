Celebrate the Start of Summer in P-Town Courtesy of WERS

This Live Music Week, we’re stretching our legs and getting ready to leap into new adventures. We’ll be highlighting amazing local places where you can enjoy the sunshine and fresh air, gearing you up for summer fun on the beach with new WERS swag - and hooking one listener up with a deluxe P-town summer getaway! 

When you make your donation today, you’re supporting live, local, public radio. Your contribution helps us stay on the air commercial free, and as an added bonus, it will enter you to win an exciting summer getaway to P-Town! 

THIS EXPERIENCE INCLUDES:

  • Deluxe five-night stay in the French Country Suite at the Land’s End Inn
  • A $1,000 Visa gift card
  • A “Welcome to P-Town” gift basket, packed with local treats
  • Continental breakfast each morning, and wine and cheese each evening

Kick off your summer with WERS! But don’t wait - our grand prize winner will be drawn at 6PM on Friday, April 16th. Make your donation today. 

A picture of the Lands End Inn overlooking the water in P-Town
Photo courtesy of Land's End Inn
A boat on the beach of P-Town next to the Lands End Inn
Photo Courtesy of Land's End Inn

Want to make the biggest difference? Become a sustaining member! PLUS: Sustainers have their choice of WERS swag!

For $6.00/month:

  • WERS black t-shirt

For $10.00/month - Most Popular

  • The NEW WERS baseball cap

For $20.00/month:

  • The NEW WERS embroidered tote bag

For $50.00/month - Champion Contribution:

  • The WERS summer swag bag including NEW WERS embroidered tote bag
  • NEW baseball cap
  • New York Times digital subscription
  • Your choice of: SRO mug, George Knight mug, or WERS t-shirt

Want to make an even bigger impact? Join our exclusive 88.9ers society by pledging $88.90/month for even more member benefits and perks!

No purchase necessary to enter, contest rules apply. 

