Live Music Week Fall 2020: Thank You Gifts

Graphics by Kevin Shin
Your donation keeps our music awesome and commercial-free, and supports local artists and specialty programming.
We play an awesome mix of music that you enjoy, but it would not be possible without the help from our members.
When you donate to WERS this Live Music Week, you'll not only be entered to win our grand prize of New Year's Eve in the Berkshires, but you'll also receive a wicked awesome WERS thank you gift.
Check out some of your thank you gift options below:
BACK FOR A LIMITED TIME:
Winter Hats
We’re bringing back a favorite from last year: the WERS Winter Hats! Gray and black with our logo and a pom-pom on top, these hats are so cozy and perfect for the cold weather coming up.
WERS CLASSICS:
T-Shirts
One of our most popular gifts is our classic WERS black t-shirt! It’s very soft and comfortable, and it has our logo on the front so you can represent your fave station.
Hoodies
Fall is upon us! Whether you're looking for a new hoodie to add to your collection, or you're replacing a worn and well-loved WERS Hoodie, pick this gift up today! It's black with a hood and drawstrings, and features the WERS logo on the front.
SRO and GK Mugs
For all of our fans of show tunes, we’re offering our Standing Room Only coffee mug. If you're more of a devoted morning show listener, pick up our George Knight mug! They’re both matte black with the show’s logo on the front, perfect for showing off your programming pride.
PS: The SRO mug comes with a lid and a cork bottom so you can take it with you wherever you go!
All donations made to WERS are tax-deductible to the full extent allowable by law. WERS is a department of Emerson College, EIN #04-128-6950