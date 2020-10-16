Live Music Week Fall 2020: Thank You Gifts

SRO and GK Mugs

For all of our fans of show tunes, we’re offering our Standing Room Only coffee mug. If you're more of a devoted morning show listener, pick up our George Knight mug! They’re both matte black with the show’s logo on the front, perfect for showing off your programming pride.

PS: The SRO mug comes with a lid and a cork bottom so you can take it with you wherever you go!