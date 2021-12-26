In July, we covered Our Favorite Local albums of 2021 So Far and now, 5 months later, we’re continuing on the list with some of the amazing local releases that came out in the latter half of the year. Boston’s music scene is bursting with creativity and passion, and we are excited to take you through what makes these 5 EPs and albums so great.



CORAL MOONS - FIELDCREST

Why we’ve waited so many moons for Coral Moons’ fabulous debut: I had way too much fun listening to this album, and you can tell Coral Moons had just as much fun making it. Every song presents some new mixture of genres, catering to people with a variety of musical tastes. It’s this shapeshifting that makes them so different from other local acts, and it’s the depth to which they use every element in their music – from the instruments to the lyrics – that solidifies this album as one of my favorites of this year. One moment you can be headbanging in your living room, and the next you’re lying in your bed trying to absorb every part of the song. It’s more than an album, it’s a collection of emotions. Coral Moons doesn’t waste a moment on their debut album Fieldcrest. It’s a beautiful mosaic of sound that works as a perfect soundtrack to your 2021 memories, both good and bad.

Favorite tracks: “Beach Song,” “Like We Used To” and “Winnebago”

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator



SLOTHRUST - PARALLEL TIMELINE

Why Slothrust’s new album Parallel Timeline is absolutely unparalleled: This album perfectly defines what a no-skip album is. Every song relates so well to one another and draws back to the primary themes of personal frustrations such as the need to feel seen and feel whole. In this album, Slothrust’s typical grunge sound is dialed back just enough and this choice highlights lead singer Leah Wellbaum’s voice perfectly. This choice also beautifully displays the lyrics that are so well crafted. One of my favorite parts of this album is how the first half has more of the guitar-heavy, jam songs. But as the album continues, it shifts to have more of a ballad sound. This whole album features a stunning mixture of sounds and illustrates the immense amount of talent that Slothrust has!

Favorite tracks: “Once More For The Ocean,” “Strange Astrology” and “Parallel Timeline”

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant



ALISA AMADOR - NARRATIVES (EP)

Why Alisa Amador’s latest EP offers a narrative you don’t want to miss: From the groovy first track “Timing,” Alisa Amador’s EP Narratives will have you hooked. Amador takes listeners on a deeply personal journey, but one that also beautifully represents a slice of Boston. Fellow locals Kaiti Jones and Hayley Sabella join her for two of the six tracks, and Daniel Radin of Future Teens produced the EP. As she pulls bits and pieces from her life to write the moving lyrics, Amador doesn’t limit herself to one genre sonically. She draws upon her multicultural and vast musical background, bringing in elements of Latin music, jazz, funk, rock and more. The acoustic work is impressive on songs like “Burnt and Broken,” and Amador’s soulful vocals shine on each track, effortlessly ranging from soft tones to powerful belts. No matter what story you get out of it, it is clear that Narratives was crafted with much love and talent.

Favorite tracks: “Timing,” “Burnt and Broken” and “Alone”

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator



CARISSA JOHNSON - BLUE HOUR

Why Blue Hour is the perfect album to pull you out of your winter blues: Carissa Johnson’s new album has the perfect rock ballads for the chilly winter months. The LP, titled Blue Hour, features intimate and personal lyrics. With jam-heavy guitar, it's an ideal soundtrack to your daily drive. Accompanying the album are intense instrumentals and synthy tracks. With Blue Hour, Boston local Carissa Johnson encapsulates a dazzling indie-rock sound.

Favorite tracks: “Wasting Dreams,” “The Sound” and “Time, Only Time”

- Amber Garcia, Staff Writer



ELEANOR BUCKLAND - YOU DON’T HAVE TO KNOW

Why Eleanor Buckland’s You Don’t Need To Know is an album from 2021 you absolutely need to know: On her debut solo album after touring and recording with Lula Wiles for 7 years, Eleanor Buckland keeps it real. The album is full of honest emotional songs that feel extremely genuine. Throughout the entire album, a through-line is how it feels like Buckland is talking to one person. After listening to the album all the way through I feel like I have a better understanding of who that person is and how they’ve affected Buckland, as is detailed openly in the lyrics. After hearing Buckland’s voice in the Lula Wile trio, it felt fitting for these songs to only hear one voice. The album creates a very intimate setting and being able to hear Buckland’s unique voice clearly helps in creating that.

Favorite tracks: “October,” “Call Me Up” and “You Don’t Have To Know”

- Meghan Hockridge, Program Coordinator