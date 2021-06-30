LULA WILE - “OH MY GOD”

Boston’s own Lula Wiles have never shied away from using their clever wit in their songs, and “Oh My God” is no different. The trio starts off with a bouncing folk-rock guitar melody to pull you through the entire song. They use their perfect harmonies in the chorus, belting “oh my god, how embarrassing for you!” Sonically, the song really showcases the band’s progress. Every aspect of it sounds polished and well thought out. And luckily the beauty of the song doesn’t take away from its message. The lyrics “your insidious extraction won’t protect you now” still feel poignant and probably effectively scares any advantageous billionaire who hears it. “Oh My God” is off Lula Wiles’ new album Shame and Sedition.

- Meghan Hockridge, Staff Writer

GANG OF YOUTHS - “THE ANGEL OF 8TH AVE.”

“The Angel of 8th Ave.'' marks the return of the Australian indie-rock band Gang of Youths. The group has been relatively quiet ever since releasing a live sessions album in 2018. Now, it appears that they are transitioning into a new sound and gearing up for the release of a third studio album. “The Angel of 8th Ave.” tells the story of falling in love in the city. Quick-paced drumming, guitar, clapping and bass capture the excitement of it all. It closes out repeating, “there’s heaven in you now,” as lead vocalist David Le'aupepe’s singing grows raspier. Details about an upcoming album are expected to be released in the coming months.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

THE MARÍAS - “HUSH”

The Marías chose the perfect single, "Hush," to lead their debut album Cinema, just released on the 25th. It has a brooding, dark energy reminiscent of Billie Eilish, but their lead vocalist adds some airiness to the sound with her light vocals. It's a hypnotizing sound, dusty with desire and revenge. It's also cinematic, which makes sense as they live in LA. With "Hush," The Marías establish their own brand of moody alt-pop music, and you'll definitely want to tune into our All New Music Hour from 8-9 to hear it!

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

SLOTHRUST - “ONCE MORE FOR THE OCEAN”

Starting with a musical punch of energetic electric guitar, Slothrust’s track “Once More For the Ocean” is guaranteed to hook any first-time listener. The lively track praises self-reliance and similar themes. It also gives off a different sound than the rest of the local band’s discography, which consists of five albums and lots of singles and EPs. While the majority of their music primarily possesses a calmer rock quality, this new, louder, and more upbeat song is quick to remain in any listener's brain. “Once More For the Ocean” will surely be a new addition to your “My Life is a Movie” playlist.

- Erin Norton, Staff Writer

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9

