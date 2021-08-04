Graphics by Ainsley Basic

CHILDISH GAMBINO AND BRITTANY HOWARD – “STAY HIGH”

Groovy, spacey, and soulful. Childish Gambino’s cover of Brittany Howard’s hit “Stay High” successfully captures the same vibe as the original, but in a completely different light. Part of Brittany Howard’s new compilation album Jaime (Reimagined), “Stay High” nestles amongst 12 other collaborative covers and remixes of Howard’s past hits. Childish Gambino’s signature falsetto is a perfect contrast to “Stay High”s original deep, soulful vocals and sounds. His singing mesmerizes against the track’s breezy beat. Echoing bits and pieces from his critically acclaimed R&B album Awaken, My Love! Gambino’s soulful take on Howard’s 2019 instant-classic absolutely shines. With the release of Jaime (Reimagined) Childish Gambino and Brittany Howard prove themselves to be masters of ethereal soul.

– Mason Standish, Staff Writer

CORAL MOONS – “LIKE WE USED TO”

Local band Coral Moons proves just how talented Boston artists are with their song, “Like We Used To.” A breakup song with a cool pop finish, this track is perfect for any chill event this summer, like a sunset or a late-night hangout. Not only is it musically refined, it’s a song that gets stuck in my head all the time, and I hope it lovingly worms itself into your brain like it has for me. With “Like I Used To,” Coral Moons established themselves as an innovative local band. They recently announced that their debut album comes out later in August, so more is to come soon!

– Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator



BIG RED MACHINE FT. FLEET FOXES AND ANAЇS MITCHELL – “PHOENIX”

Big Red Machine just gave us a taste into their new single “Phoenix,” from the upcoming album How Long Do You Think Its Gonna Last? Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner came together in 2018 to form the indie-folk band. This new song is a collaboration alongside dynamic artists Anaïs Mitchell and Fleet Foxes. Smooth silky vocals bless our ears as Fleet Foxes’s lead singer Robin Pecknold opens the track. “I was trying to find my way, I was thinking my mind was made, but you were making my heart change shape” he sings with an uplifting tone. The lyrics address the tests of life and speak to the way humans at the end of the day follow their hearts. The song utilizes a string progression as the undertone of its country sounds. Horns and piano add an upbeat feature to the entire melody.

Keep an eye out for the release of Big Red Machine’s sophomore album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? out on August 27th.

– Mehvish Ali, Staff Writer



