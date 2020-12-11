Pick of the Week: Fleet Foxes “Can I Believe You”

Discover WERS, Pick of the Week :: 12.11.2020


Photo by Jacob Cutler, Graphics by Kevin Shin

 

By Nora Onanian, Staff Writer

Pick of the Week: Fleet Foxes “Can I Believe You”

At a time of such uncertainty, Fleet Foxes perfectly capture the difficulty of finding faith in “Can I Believe You.” The song comes off of the band’s fourth album, Shore, which was released this past September. “Can I Believe You” begins with a choir singing angelic harmonies before picking up with strong guitar strumming and drums. With hurt in his voice, lead singer Robin Pecknold sings emotional lyrics, questioning his ability to trust. And with religious undertones, the song seems to touch on the idea of faith in a spiritual sense as well as from a relationship standpoint. While being vulnerable is difficult, Pecknold realizes that it is necessary for growth as he sings “if I don't, well, nothing will change.” Towards the end of the song, the tempo slows dramatically and the vocals become soft, but a powerful chord progression leads into the final verse. The choir’s harmonies fill the background as Pecknold’s voice trails off, repeating the lines “can I believe you” and “I want to need you.” While the struggle is unresolved, the song’s gentle ending leaves a sense of calm.

For more from Fleet Foxes, I recommend the rest of Shore or revisit some past favorites like “Mykonos” or “If You Need to, Keep Time on Me.”

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Pick of the Week: Bruce Springsteen “Letter to You”
Little Dark Age: The Return of MGMT
BØRNS’ Blue Madonna Will Be “In Your Head Now”
City Winery Presents: Jesse Colin Young – Livestream
Playlist

Playlist

in studio performances

Three at Home Stops by WERS
Cloves Interview & Performance at WERS
Sunaana In Photos
Live Mix Recap: Pure Bathing Culture
Nikki Lane LIVE In Studio
DISPATCH Performing “Painted Yellow Lines” – Live in Studio

CONNECT WITH WERS