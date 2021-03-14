By Meghan Hockridge, Staff Writer

Artist: Lake Street Dive

Album: Obviously

Favorites: “Hypotheticals,” “Being A Woman,” “Anymore”

For fans of: St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Nathaniel Rateliff & The

NIghtsweats, Lawrence

Boston’s own Lake Street Dive is back with their seventh studio album, Obviously. The band tells us exactly what is going on with this album in the very first lines: “Obviously, we're at the beginning of something / I don't expect you to know how it's gonna go / But I believe we might be onto something / And I just thought maybe you should know.” Unafraid to take this record to the far reaching ends of the genre spectrum, the band is confident and does not hold back.

EVERYONE IS “OBVIOUSLY” IN TIP TOP SHAPE

Lake Street Dive really doesn’t miss a single beat on this record. That might feel like a redundant observation to point out; the band is known for their conservatory-grade performances. Everyone knows their strengths, and they do not shy back from showcasing them. From killer instrumentation to clever lyrics, this album has it all.

On Obviously, we finally get to hear the newest member, pianist and vocalist Akie Bermiss. He shines on “Same Old News,” a sultry duet with lead singer Rachael Price’s ever outstanding vocals. Throughout the whole album, we get some awesome solos. Some great ones to look out for are in “Making Do,” “Hypotheticals,” and “Same Old News”. Bassist Bridget Kearney demonstrates her especially compelling songwriting in “Being A Woman,” a song about the issues of gender inequality.

LAKE STREET DIVE NEVER COMPROMISES ON GENRE

After seven albums, Lake Street Dive knows exactly what they’re about, but they aren’t afraid to have some fun. In their last album, Free Yourself Up, they mastered their style of soul-tinged rock & roll. Obviously builds upon that strong stylistic foundation they’ve made, letting the band play with the rich sonic landscape.

In “Hush Money,” the band transports us into a 1920’s speakeasy with a funky laid-back baseline. “Sarah” sees Price sing a bitter warning directly to the titular woman accompanied only by a bed of harmonious voices. Lake Street Dive’s sound has always spanned many genres, but it always feels consistent. What I appreciated a lot about Obviously is how they no two songs sound the same. It makes for an interesting and captivating album. All of these songs diverge at least a hair from their classic style, while still perfectly executing their sound. From open to close, Obviously is definitely worth a listen.