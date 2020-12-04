Pick of the Week: Lake Street Dive “Making Do”

Discover WERS :: 12.04.2020
unnamed-min

Graphics by Kevin Shin

By Kiersten Tate

Lake Street Drive’s new song “Making Do” is all about the younger generations’ plight in the current state of the world. The Boston-based band addresses that several leaders have neglected climate change prevention, and they applaud young folks for picking up the slack. Most grippingly, the song addresses the anxiety about the world future generations will grow up in. In the second verse, lead singer Rachael Price sings, “What do I say to my baby girl? Leaving her with half a world,” which hints at the deterioration of the Earth. Meanwhile, the melody of “Making Do” is more retro than the topic of the song. Lake Street Drive has a hint of rock in their sound, but the influence of soul music here is strong, particularly in the gentle electric piano played by new member Akie Bermiss. No word of a new album yet, but 'Making Do' hints that the band are thinking hard thoughts and writing in totally new genres.

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

WERS Member and Listener Appreciation Party
Neko Case Brings Humor, Hits to House of Blues
Headliner Sia demands Emotion and Intensity during Boston Calling
The Local Natives
Playlist

Playlist

in studio performances

Gem from the Vault: The So So Glos LIVE In Studio
Yann Tiersen LIVE In Studio Performing “In Our Minds”
Phantom of the Opera LIVE on Standing Room Only
2019 Live Mix Recap!
Brett Dennen | WERS Interview & Performance
Adam Ezra LIVE In Studio Performing “Let Your Hair Fall Down”

CONNECT WITH WERS