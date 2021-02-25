LAKE STREET DIVE - “HYPOTHETICALS”

Singer Rachael Price’s warm vocals accompanied by dreamy instrumentation opens up Lake Street Dive’s latest tune, “Hypotheticals.” That smooth, shiny musical introduction fades out to just Price’s voice for a couple seconds. Immediately after she sings “I’ve been,” an irresistibly catchy R&B groove drops in, setting the fun upbeat tone for the rest of the track. The group, formed at Boston’s New England Conservatory of Music, will release their fifth album Obviously on March 12th. Until then, we've got this single to jam to.

For more Lake Street Dive, check out their previous single, “Making Do.”

- Megan Doherty, Staff Writer

THE BACKSEAT LOVERS - “KILBY GIRL”

While “Kilby Girl” has been around since 2019, the high-energy garage rock song is finally getting the recognition it deserves. The Backseat Lovers wrote the song about a girl in the indie scene of Utah, the band’s home state. In fact, the song gets its name from Kilby Court, a legendary venue in Salt Lake City. It’s the latest single from the band’s first full-length album, When We Were Friends. From the catchy bass line to the upbeat chorus and stretches of instrumental experimentation, it’s hard to sit still while listening to “Kilby Girl.” And just when you think it’s over, soft guitar, harmonica, and beautiful vocals lull the song to a close.

- Nora Onanian, Staff Writer

BEACH BUNNY - “BLAME GAME”

Chicago-based band Beach Bunny delivers their signature wit and rock edge with "Blame Game." Lead singer Lili Trifiio's unique voice cuts through the energetic guitar and drums with a clean precision. I’m immediately reminded of early Paramore songs. An unexpected tempo change halfway through the song will keep listeners engaged and intrigued. Not only is it musically sophisticated, the lyrics tell a highly emotional and relatable story. They criticize society's perception of young, feminine women. Beach Bunny’s strong writing will resonate with female-identifying listeners.

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

JEALOUS OF THE BIRDS - “PENDULUM”

“Pendulum” is an exceptional expression of the kind of music Naomi Hamilton of Jealous of the Birds can create. It’s the latest from Peninsula, the band’s sophomore album. Contrasting a funky bass line with a light guitar riff, she creates a bright soundscape as she talks about the back and forth of relationships. With a mix of synth piano, she constructs a retro feel that’s sure to pull your ear in.

- Christina Casper, Staff Writer

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9

