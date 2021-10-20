Playlist: New Discoveries 10/19

Graphics by Ainsley Basic

DISPATCH – “BREAK OUR FALL”

Dispatch’s latest album’s title track, “Break Our Fall,” immediately opens with a blend of Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan’s voices together, quickly followed by guitars and drums. The mix of folk and rock in their music is prominent throughout the entire album, but particularly noticeable in the song’s buildup. It gives a sense of hope to the distraught tune. The Boston-based band sings of painful nostalgia and the heavy topic of handling the death of a loved one. The musicians sing, “now I stand here in your flannel shirt, your mom couldn’t bear to give it to goodwill.”

The close of “Break Our Fall” is also a pang to the chest. Just when you think the song has ended, you hear their voices quietly utter out the vulnerable words, “I’ll see you when I see you.” The song is a tribute to their friend McDade Cocherell, and they provide a website to go to (SoundMindLive.org) for anyone looking for mental health support.

– Lauren Surbey, Staff Writer

HALSEY – “YOU ASKED FOR THIS”

Halsey combines their lyrical genius with the experimental sounds of Atticus and Trent of Nine Inch Nails to create “You Asked For This.” Its chaotic drums drive the tempo and the urgent, angry feel of this song. It’s a perfect song to sing to on a bad day and it proves how good Halsey is at embracing their frustrations and translating them into song. This specific collaboration has broadened Halsey’s brand of alternative music into something entirely original. I’m truly in love with this new version of their sound, and specifically this song.

– Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

CAT POWER – “BAD RELIGION”

Cat Power is no stranger to covering other artists. It’s been two decades since she released her fifth studio album “The Covers Record.” With gems like “Sea of Love” coming off of that 2000 collection, it is no surprise that her take on Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” is a masterpiece. While it is still backed by piano, Power completely transforms the sound and even some of the lyrics. Taking away the religious undertones of Ocean’s instrumentation, she adds in drums and guitar. Power also alters the pacing, delivering more of an even vocal disposition in contrast to the way the original weaves between rap-like verses and elaborate vocal runs. Though done in a completely different way, the best part is that she keeps its beautifully vulnerable spirit alive.

“Bad Religion” was one of two songs Power put out to announce her upcoming album Covers. Aside from Frank Ocean, a few more of the 12 artists covered include Iggy Pop, Nick Cave, Lana Del Ray, and Billie Holiday. The record will come out on January 14th.

– Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can’t miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9

Read more of our New Discoveries here