If you’re looking to go back in time with psych-rock or move into the future with EDM, Tame Impala’s “No Choice” is what to listen to. The song’s timelessness takes you on a trip that feels both dreamlike and hallucinogenic. Tame Impala’s upbeat tune with dark lyrics brings us back to ’70s bands like Pink Floyd and The Grateful Dead. He reveals how much of a trick “No Choice” actually is, synonymous to that of an acid trip. Ending on the lines, “life’s a chore, what are we living for?” produces a lingering effect of dark psychedelia.

“No Choice” is one of two singles off of Tame Impala’s new album, Slow Rush Deluxe Set, which releases on February 18. The deluxe box set will include two red LPs, artwork, a 40-page booklet and a calendar of the album. Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has also released North American tour dates, and you can see him perform live at TD Garden on March 16.

While a simple song in its instrumentation, "Somebody Desperate" by The National is gorgeous nonetheless. Adorned by Matt Berninger's signature vocals, the patterned piano becomes a dynamic, emotional player in the song. Aaron Dessner, the other half of The National, and his brother Bryce are the masterminds behind the soundtrack to the new movie, Cyrano. This song is an amazing contribution to the soundtrack, reflecting the core of yearning in the film. I can't wait to hear this song in the context of the movie, which I'm sure will add another meaningful layer to the track.

Bon Iver’s characteristically stripped back and intimate style reaches new heights in “Second Nature.” With a supporting orchestra and post-production layers and effects, a dynamic soundscape is built. Yet, the emotional depth of Justin Vernon’s singing is conveyed just as well as when it’s simply him and his guitar. Through melancholy, poetic lyrics, he sings about complicated endings. As he thinks of what-ifs and future possibilities, trying to make sense of things, we as listeners are right there alongside him, his desperation palpable.

“Second Nature” is featured in the recently released movie Don’t Look Up. It was co-written by the film’s composer Nicholas Britell. Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner joins Bon Iver for backing vocals. yMusic’s CJ Camerieri contributes french horn and trumpet, and Rob Moose plays the strings. Don’t Look Up, filmed in several local spots from South Station to Brockton, came out in theaters on December 10 and will make its Netflix debut December 24.

