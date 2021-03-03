JULIANA HATFIELD - "MOUTHFUL OF BLOOD"

After making 18 studio albums, Massachusetts-native Juliana Hatfield will return with another LP, entitled Blood, May 14th. Her latest slightly melancholic alt-pop tune, "Mouthful of Blood,” serves as our introduction to the upcoming record. On it, she reflects on how she feels like she can’t fully express herself without receiving criticism. She’s been biting her tongue for so long her “mouth’s full of blood.” Despite that gory image, bubbly vocals and upbeat drums take center stage on the track.

- Megan Doherty, Staff Writer

BRANDI CARLILE & RENÉE ELISE GOLDSBERRY - "I PUT A SPELL ON YOU"

Brandi Carlile and Renée Elise Goldsberry put a modern spin on “I Put A Spell On You.” Originally by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, the soulful standard is featured in the Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma. A jazzy bass pluck accompanied by eerie vocals really introduces the track. Slowly, the mix fills out with a soft piano, strings, and a simple guitar riff. Then, Carlile starts to create the eerie audio world that the lyrics fit perfectly into. After a verse of the original song, gradually, it transforms into a powerful explosion of emotion. Goldsberry connects the song to its parent soundtrack, rapping about how we are being controlled through social media. The artists illustrate a new meaning by contrasting the heavy, drudging beat with the two verses of faster lyrics and then flowing back into the original song.

- Christina Casper, Staff Writer

KALEO - “BREAK MY BABY”

If you haven’t already, I would strongly suggest checking out KALEO’s new single “Break My Baby.” The song features heavy guitar sounds from the start to finish and a rich lead vocal sung by JJ Julius Son. KALEO is one of Iceland’s most successful bands. They’ve led the top charts in the alternative category from other hits, as well as being nominated for a Grammy. KALEO creates a unique rock and blues sound with crazy guitar. Make sure to check out the rest of their discography as well as their upcoming “Fight or Flight” tour in 2022.

- Kelsey Sidman, Staff Writer

CHERRY GLAZERR - “BIG BANG”

Indie rock band Cherry Glazerr springs back onto the scene with their rousing new single, “Big Bang.” Frontwoman Clementine Creevy famously styles instrumentals that seem like they might not exactly work together into something otherworldly. That talent comes fully into fruition with this new track. She not only blends, but also showcases individually, both super bassy synth and mellow acoustic guitar. Incorporate the additional elements of a mega-powerful vocal performance and a set of lyrics that set off an emotional “big bang,” and you have a recipe for your next big musical obsession.

- Mason Standish, Staff Writer

