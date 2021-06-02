BLEACHERS - “STOP MAKING THIS HURT”

Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers is back with an album announcement, tour, and the amazing song "Stop Making This Hurt." His latest single has a special tie to his home state of New Jersey. Following a stretch producing for Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, Antonoff is experimenting with the classic sounds of musicians from New Jersey. The track is a raucous and musical celebration of heartbreak featuring drums, trumpets, and his resonant vocals. It's not only a song, it's a piece of art to get lost in. Celebrate your home state and all the triumph and sadness of the moments you've experienced there with "Stop Making This Hurt" by Bleachers.

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

GUSTER - “EMILY IVORY”

Fifteen years after the release of Ganging Up On The Sun, Boston’s own, Guster, is back with an expanded anniversary edition. The album includes previously unreleased tracks and outtakes from the record. One of these previously unreleased songs is “Emily Ivory.” With bouncy piano riffs and catchy yet clever lyrics, the song fits into Guster’s discography seamlessly. The congas that keep the song pacing forward create an almost hypnotic rhythm to nod along to. “Emily Ivory” is fun and catchy without being annoying. It reminds me of what makes Guster so good. Ganging Up On The Sun (Expanded) is out on June 4th.

- Meghan Hockridge, Staff Writer

LEON BRIDGES - “MOTORBIKE”

Todd Michael Bridges, better known as Leon Bridges, is back with his new soul-filled single “Motorbike.” He shared in an interview that the song was inspired by a trip to Puerto Rico. Bridges said he aimed to capture “living in the moment and escaping with someone.” Both the lyrics and sounds convey exactly that. It’s easy to get lost in the moment with Bridge’s comforting vocals and R&B sounds. He sings about timeless love and wanting to take off with his girl “on the back of [his] motorbike.” “Motorbike” comes off of Leon Bridges’ upcoming third studio album Gold-Diggers Sound, out July 23rd. The album gets its name from the L.A. studio where he spent two years living and creating music.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

GIRL IN RED - “I’LL CALL YOU MINE”

“I’ll Call You Mine” is a bright spot among some painfully raw tracks in Girl In Red’s debut studio album If I Could Make It Go Quiet. The song begins with a simple drum beat as she thinks about a joyful car ride. Like a lot of Girl In Red’s other music, the song evolves into a dreamy pop soundscape. The lyrics grow more complex, too. She pleads for affection, singing “show me that you really care” and “hold me like you’ll never leave.” “I’ll Call You Mine” and the rest of the album see a more mature sound than her earlier discography. Yet, they still hold the same provocative quality that first hooked me to Girl In Red’s music.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

