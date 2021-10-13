Playlist: New Discoveries 10/12

JAPANESE BREAKFAST - “PAPRIKA”

Heading Japanese Breakfast’s third full length album, Jubilee, “Paprika” possesses that classic ethereal and layered sound that’s always been associated with Michele Zauner’s music. She beautifully depicts what it’s like to be in the spotlight and at the center of attention. This is noted by both the lyrics and the parade and marching band sounds in the chorus of the song. As Zauner sings, she truly feels lucky to have “strangers who feel it, who listen, who linger on every word” of her songs and other artistic ventures. “Paprika” has already received lots of praise from multiple sources such as Rolling Stone and NPR. The song was also performed live on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Be sure to check it out along with the rest of the recently released Jubilee.

Plus, click here to read an interview Program Coordinator Meghan Hockridge did with Japanese Breakfast’s very own Michele Zauner!

- Erin Norton, Staff Writer

BARTEES STRANGE - “WEIGHTS”

Bartees Strange doesn’t waste a beat on his latest song, “Weights.” The previously unreleased track jumps straight into the lyrics and high-energy, synthy rock-filled sound. Strange shared in a press release that the lyrics are about “the ones that got away” and letting go of the stress of overthinking almost-relationships. While there is a brief moment of piano and softer vocals towards the final verse, “Weights” makes an exuberant return. Hooked to the sound, I don’t want the track to end.

“Weights” comes from the recently released deluxe version of his 2020 debut album Live Forever. This year has seen Strange’s music career reach new heights. The DC-based artist has been involved in several remix projects — from Phoebe Bridgers’ “Kyoto” to “Pool Hopping” by Illuminati Hotties. In each of his works, “Weights” especially, Bartees Strange brings a captivating level of creativity and technical expertise.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

TORI AMOS - “SPIES”

As if Tori Amos fans weren’t already eager enough for her new album, she is back with a new still unreleased song “Spies.” The song is grounded by its quick intricate drums, overlaid with a driving baseline and synths for accentuation. All of the accompaniment lifts up Amos’s floating voice. The entire song sounds like you're flying. It’s light and airy, yet the bass and drums still really drive you forward and pull you through the song. Throughout “Spies,” Tori Amos maintains a nice laid-back tone like she’s describing a dream. She has been known for her iconic falsetto on songs like “Cornflake Girl,” but she doesn’t force it into this song, she keeps it calm and breezy. “Spies” will be out on her new album Ocean To Ocean on October 29th.

- Meghan Hockridge, Program Coordinator

GRIZFOLK - “NOW THAT I KNOW”

Swedish-American band Grizfolk has been refining their self-described “electric-tinged folk rock” sound since their 2014 debut. With their latest release, it seems the group has found it. “Now That I Know,” is undeniably catchy. With lead vocalist Adam Roth’s singing going from low and shouty to light and airy, the track shows off an impressive range. The lyrics are defiant, painting a relationship that is never going to be the same after a secret is uncovered. And the mostly electronic sound is layered with guitar strums and gentle folk-rock additions. “Now That I Know” comes off of Grizfolk’s recently released self-titled album. Several years in, it seems strange that the band reserved a self-title for their third album. But listening to this confident anthem, it is clear that Grizfolk is ready to proudly attach their name to their sound.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

