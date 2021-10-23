Live Music Week: Ten Can’t-Miss Songs in the Mix

Live Music Week wouldn’t be what it is without live music! Join us on-air as we dig up some of our favorite live sessions, past and present. Read on for our list of can’t-miss songs and when you can tune in to hear them.



GUSTER - MONDAY AT 12PM

Back in 2015, the local legends of Guster visited the WERS studio just shortly after Mayor Marty Walsh had declared January 15th “Guster Day” in Boston after them. The band recorded some amazing tunes, three of which we’ll be sharing Monday on-air. Heartfelt and uplifting, hear for yourself what makes Guster’s hit “Do You Love Me?” so good.



SHARON JONES - MONDAY AT 6PM

The music of Sharon Jones, remembered for her soulful singing as lead singer of The Dap-Kings, speaks for itself. Jones tragically passed away in 2016 from pancreatic cancer. Even though she didn’t start recording professionally until age 40, she left behind an incredible musical legacy. Her unmatched vocals are on full display in “Be Easy,” making her archived set a can’t-miss live session.



VANCE JOY - TUESDAY AT 12PM

One of the coolest sets in our vault comes from Australian singer-songwriter James Keogh, who goes professionally by the name Vance Joy. Vance Joy stopped by the WERS studio with his ukulele for a live set in 2013. His performance of mega-hit “Riptides” is guaranteed to give you chills.



THE JOY FORMIDABLE - TUESDAY AT 6PM

Just a few months ago, The Joy Formidable not only sat down with us for an artist interview, they also blessed us with an amazing at-home concert. We’re pulling a couple of our favorites from the session — one a recent favorite and one a classic from further back in their catalogue. The Joy Formidable truly brings the energy on their latest album’s title track “Into The Blue,” and you don’t want to miss it!



TALL HEIGHTS - WEDNESDAY AT 12PM

On Wednesday, we’re celebrating some of the local talent Boston has to offer, and who better to kick it off than indie-folk duo Tall Heights? The way the two’s voices harmonize and the way the cello and acoustic guitar accent one another in “Spirit Cold” are, simply put, beautiful. The song is pulled off of an at-home concert Tall Heights put on for us in August.



ALISA AMADOR - WEDNESDAY AT 6PM

Fresh from the vault comes two songs from Boston artist Alisa Amador’s recent live mix. Her session was so good we had an encore session earlier this month. The groovy “Timing” is the perfect track to introduce you to her music. Make sure you catch Alisa Amador’s session on Wednesday night!



THE HEAD AND THE HEART - THURSDAY AT 12PM

This gem we pulled from our archive is nearly a decade old, but still as exciting as ever! Indie-folk band The Head and the Heart, which formed out of Seattle Washington in 2009, visited the WERS studio in 2012 for a very special performance. Listen along as “Lost In My Mind,” progresses from its soft start to its ending vocal runs bursting with emotion.



MIDDLE KIDS - THURSDAY AT 6PM

Another set taken out from our archive just for Live Music Week comes from indie-rock group Middle Kids. The trio, made up of husband and wife Hannah Joy and Tim Fitz as well as drummer Harry Day, came all the way from Sydney, Australia to put on their live performance for us. Be sure to listen for “Edge of Town,” the band’s biggest hit. The song has one of the best build-ups, and it’s even better in the live version!



WOLF ALICE - FRIDAY AT 12PM

Wolf Alice absolutely rocks out on their live set. The three songs we’re pulling come off of the band’s debut album My Love is Cool in 2015. “Bros” is a must-listen, showing off Wolf Alice’s range, changing between moments of fiery, upbeat instrumentation and softer moments of gentle, airy vocals. It’s one of the coolest live sessions sitting around in our archive and definitely deserves to be heard!



DAVID SHAW OF THE REVIVALISTS - FRIDAY AT 6PM

To wrap up our week of live music, we’re pulling two songs from David Shaw’s acoustic at-home concert late last year. Shaw, the lead vocalist of the Revivalists, proves he doesn’t need a full band and set-up to put on a show. His performance of “Shaken” especially radiates power. The uplifting anthem is one you don’t want to miss.



BONUS: ROCKY HORROR SHOW AT MOONBOX PRODUCTIONS - SATURDAY AT 12PM

Saturday’s live set of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, recorded from Moonbox Productions in Cambridge, is a fun and nostalgia-filled listen. Listening to songs from the iconic soundtrack is the perfect way to kick off our week of live music.

