By Amber Garcia, Staff Writer

The War On Drugs have unveiled the title track for their upcoming fifth studio album I Don’t Live Here Anymore. The song, which also features the Los Angeles-based pop band Lucius, is an ode to the good ol’ days. With lyrics saying, “I need a chance to be reborn, I never wanted anything, that someone had to give, I don’t live here anymore,” the song celebrates not drowning in your old life any longer, but now living in your new one.

THE SONG MAKES REFERENCES TO CLASSIC ROCK LEGENDS

Going back to their rock and roll roots, the band references Bob Dylan in "I Don't Live Here Anymore." They sing, “I guess my memory's run wild, like when we went to see Bob Dylan, we danced to 'Desolation Row.'” The War On Drugs' lead singer, Adam Granduciel has previously cited Dylan as a major inspiration. Listening through the song, we can hear the band's interpretation of his music in theirs.

WE REMINISCE WITH THE BAND

During this time of uncertainty, we can connect with the lyrics sung, “Is life just dying in slow motion, or getting stronger every day?” The song is all about resilience, how we will go on, and how we live now in this new world. The instrumentation is nostalgic in all the best ways, with almost an 80s sound to it. And the combined vocals of Lucius and Granduciel adds a fresh spin to the band's original sound.

We can expect The War On Drugs' new album I Don’t Live Here Anymore to come out on October 29th, via Atlantic Records.

Every Monday, our music staff brings you a new Pick of The Week, detailing some of our favorite songs. Check out our previous Picks of the Week here, and make sure to tune in to WERS 88.9FM!