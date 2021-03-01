WERS Celebrates International Women’s Day

Discover WERS, WERS Essentials :: 02.28.2021
Women Who Rock: International Women's Day March 8 on 88.9fm
Graphics by Kevin Shin

In honor of International Women’s Day this Monday, March 8th - WERS will be playing all women artists, all day.

This International Women’s Day, we’re turning up the volume with some of the greatest musicians in history. All day long you’ll hear familiar favorites next to brand new voices - ALL from women who rock.

Weigh In On Your Favorites!

READ MORE

Read up on our favorite female artists, featuring articles from the WERS blog!

Album Review: Julien Baker Little Oblivions

The Vault of Soul: Aretha Franklin

Interview with Boston Rapper Brandie Blaze

The Vault of Soul: Etta James

WERS Deep Dive: A Look At Brittany Howard's Genre Fusion

Album Review: Immunity Cements Clairo As a Matured Artist

Artist Profile: Adia Victoria

Women Who Rock Playlist - Live from WERS

Over the years, we've welcomed some amazing people to play live at WERS. Check out our favorites in the playlist below!

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

WERS Companion Guides: Ways to Say Thank You
Join us in Amplifying Local Artists this 617 Day
Dermot Kennedy Virtual Ticket + Vinyl Giveaway!
Playlist: Songs of Protest, Power, and Strength
Playlist

Playlist

in studio performances

Live Mix Recap: Adam Ezra Performs Songs off Recent Solo Record
Gem from the Vault: The So So Glos LIVE In Studio
Adam Ezra LIVE In Studio Performing “100 Year Storm”
The Kooks LIVE In Studio performing “Around Town” [Acoustic]
Milagres LIVE In Studio
Me and My Girl LIVE on Standing Room Only

CONNECT WITH WERS