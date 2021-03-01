In honor of International Women’s Day this Monday, March 8th - WERS will be playing all women artists, all day.
This International Women’s Day, we’re turning up the volume with some of the greatest musicians in history. All day long you’ll hear familiar favorites next to brand new voices - ALL from women who rock.
Women Who Rock Playlist - Live from WERS
Over the years, we've welcomed some amazing people to play live at WERS. Check out our favorites in the playlist below!