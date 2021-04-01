Get Hyped for These Upcoming Collaborations

By Zack Greenstein, Web Services Coordinator, and Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

Here at WERS, we’ve been especially enjoying some awesome collaborations. From The Avalanches with MGMT and Johnny Marr to Bleachers and Bruce Springsteen, 2021 has been great for duets. However, the best is yet to come. Check out these seven upcoming collaborations that we’re most excited about!

BRITTANY HOWARD & KID ROCK

Musical powerhouses Kid Rock and Brittany Howard are releasing a new song together! “I Hate You (Just A Little Bit)” is an ode to their opposing beliefs. Kid Rock has a record of homophobic remarks, and Brittany Howard is an active member of the LGBTQ+ community. The two seem to be hashing it out on this new single. However, no matter the content, it’s a guaranteed hit from these two talented singers.

OZZY OSBORNE & JAMES TAYLOR

The Prince of Darkness teams up with Sweet Baby James! After years of speculation, Ozzy Osborne and James Taylor just announced that they will be releasing the first single from their upcoming joint album. Taylor’s sweet, smooth voice is sure to pair well with Osborne’s hard-rock wails. I can almost hear the two of them singing harmonies together over a distorted guitar solo. Rumor has it that Taylor had to record seven takes of his delicate acoustic strumming just to stand out in the mix. We won’t know until the song drops later this month, but hopes are high.

TED NUGENT & BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

Ted Nugent and Bruce Springsteen are both famously on opposite sides of the political spectrum. Now, they’re coming together to take on a popular argument. Not only are they speaking out, they’re also collaborating on a song to share the important message. In an interview for Rolling Stone, Springsteen said of the collaboration, “You know, sometimes you have to look past past differences in order to fight for what really matters. And me and Ted really felt this was a moment for us to combine our talents in a positive way.”

Almost everyone who has seen Star Trek and Star Wars takes a side on the debate of which sci-fi series is better. Nugent and Springsteen are joining the argument, specifically the Star Wars side. They have yet to release more details about their musical collaboration. Still, fans will be eagerly awaiting the song to hear how these musicians navigate this debate.

OASIS

Liam and Noel Gallagher haven’t made music together since 2009, but that’s all about to change. The British brothers are bringing Oasis back after an extended hiatus. They recorded their parts on separate days, in separate studios on separate continents. While this may seem unnecessary, the two-hour session they spent together ended in a violent fistfight. Luckily, the microphones were on, and that fight is reportedly featured in the bridge of their new track. Rather than writing new material, Oasis elected to cover The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love.” The song will be released on April 10th, also known as National Siblings’ Day.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS & DAVID CROSBY

Phoebe Bridgers received a lot of heated responses about her guitar-smashing SNL performance, most notably from folk singer David Crosby. However, the two musicians have put their differences aside to record a new duet. Inspired by their famous Twitter interaction, “Little B****” is bound to be an exciting tune. Rumor has it that Crosby didn’t want any guitars to be played on the song. A source claims he was afraid of Bridgers going on “another mindless rampage” through the studio. We can only speculate what the musicians will be playing instead. Will Crosby break out his trusty xylophone? Maybe we’ll hear a Jethro Tull-esque flute solo from Bridgers? Only time will tell.

TAYLOR SWIFT & KANYE WEST

Taylor Swift is not only rerecording her old songs, but reinventing them. She invited country star Marren Morris to be on her last single from Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and her next guest is even more exciting. Pushing aside her infamous feud with this rapper, Swift has opened her heart enough to let him have an entire verse on her beloved song, “You Belong With Me.” Kanye West – of VMA award-interrupting infamy – will join and put his own twist on this classic early 2000s hit. Will he reference their issues or the reasons for their reconciliation? I guess we’ll have to listen to find out.

FLEETWOOD MAC & OCEAN SPRAY

After a TikTok featuring their hit song “Dreams” went viral, Fleetwood Mac are coming out of the woodwork. It’s all thanks to Ocean Spray: the cranberry juice manufacturer bought out the band from their previous contract. Now, Fleetwood Mac are back in the studio, recording their first original music since 2013. The upcoming album’s twenty two tracks are all dedicated to the benefits of cranberry juice.

Lead single “Get Out (Infection)” was released yesterday, and it’s all about how the fruit can help fight bacteria. Over a lush piano and acoustic guitar, Stevie Nicks sings, “I haven’t seen you in years / Ocean Spray washes away my tears.” When asked to comment, drummer Mick Fleetwood said, “it’s quite exciting, actually. Our sound’s gotten stale over the years, and Ocean Spray is really helping us branch out into new territory.” The band seems to have embraced the transition, even going so far as changing their name to The Cranberries.

Not to be outdone, Lindsay Buckingham has reportedly signed a sponsorship deal with Tropicana.