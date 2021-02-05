By Meghan Hockridge, Staff Writer

Bleachers are back with the anthemic “Chinatown,” their first new music since 2018’s Love, Simon soundtrack. Frontman Jack Antonoff sings about going home to New Jersey, and who better to feature on it than fellow New Jerseyan Bruce Springsteen? “Chinatown” tracks the anxiety of falling in love, backdropped by the drive home from New York City. Both Antonoff and Springsteen call out in the chorus, “I wanna find tomorrow with you, baby.” The song compares the feelings of falling in love again and going back to your hometown. They’re depicted as someplace familiar, but scary to return to after so long. Steady guitar strumming with hopeful chimes from a xylophone, mix well with Antonoff and Springsteen’s powerful vocals. These, along with Bleachers’ trademark buzzing synths, highlight the excitement of this journey through new love.

Jack Antonoff has been keeping himself busy in the three years since Gone Now, the last official Bleachers album. He’s produced albums for Lana Del Rey, Carly Rae Jepson, The Chicks, and Taylor Swift, to name a few. “Chinatown” was released alongside the equally uplifting single, “45.” Both of these songs will be on the next Bleachers LP, which you can expect sometime this year. Until then, check out our review of Gone Now.

As for The Boss, he’s fresh off the release of his twentieth studio album, Letter To You. Read our breakdown of his latest romp with the E Street Band.

