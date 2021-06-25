ERS+: Candid Conversation With The OGs

In December of 2020, WERS launched ERS+: Boston's Black Experience. Found on-air at 88.9 FM HD-2 and online at wersplus.org, ERS+ is a revival of "The Black Experience". A popular program from our past, it's been updated for today's audience, delivering R&B and Hip Hop 24/7.

You already know WERS is your home for music discovery. Did you know our exploration of Urban music began before the birth of Hip Hop? Take a look at portions of a candid conversation with our original guides (OG's if you will) into the format. These producers and hosts speak about their time at Emerson College and WERS. Definitely more to come, so stay tuned!