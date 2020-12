Thanks for being with us all through this crazy year! Vote for up to five of your favorite new songs below, and then join us as we count down the Top 88 of 2020, New Year’s Eve!

Vote for the Top 88 of 2020 PICK UP TO 10 * Anjimile — "Baby No More" Bakar — "Hell N Back" Bastille — "survivin'" beabadoobee — "Care" Benjamin Gibbard — "Proxima B" Best Coast — "Everything Has Changed" Black Pumas —"Fire" Blitzen Trapper — "Masonic Temple Microdose #1" Blu DeTiger — "Figure It Out" Bon Iver — "P.D.L.I.F." Brendan Benson — "Richest Man" Bright Eyes — "Mariana Trench" Bruce Springsteen — "Letter To You" Caamp — "Officer of Love" Car Sear Headrest — "Martin" Caroline Rose — "Feel the Way I Want" Cautious Clay — "Cheesin'" Cheap Cutz ft. Pete Wentz — "Check Your Phone" Chicano Batman — "Black Slate" Christine and the Queens — "I Disappear In Your Arms" Darlingside — "Ocean Bed" David Shaw — "Shaken" Dawes — "Who Do You Think You're Talking To?" deadmau5 ft. The Neptunes — "Pomegranate" Deep Sea Diver — "Impossible Weight" Dermot Kennedy — "Giants" Devon Gilfillian — "The Good Life" Dispatch — "May We All" EOB — "Shangri-La" Elle King — "The Let Go" Eric Hutchinson — "Cooler Than You" Fantastic Negrito — "Chocolate Samurai" Fiona Apple — "Shameika" Fleet Foxes — "Can I Believe You" Flume ft. Toro Y Moi — "The Difference" Foo Fighters — "Shame Shame" Frances Quinlan — "Your Reply" Future Islands — "For Sure" Glass Animals — "Your Reply (Deja Vu)" Gorillaz ft. Beck — "The Valley of the Pagans" Grace Potter ft. Lucius — "Back To Me" Gracie Abrams — "Friend" Green Day — "Oh Yeah!" Greg Dulli — "Pantomima" Grimes — "Delete Forever" Grouplove — "Deleter" Haim — "The Steps" Hayley Williams — "Simmer" Holly Humberstone — "Overkill" Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit — "Be Afraid" Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit — "Dreamsicle" Jeff Tweedy — "Guess Again" Kaleo — "I Want More" Kathleen Edwards — "Options Open" Kathleen Edwards — "Hard On Everyone" Katie Pruitt — "Expectations" Khruangbin — "Time (You and I)" Khruangbin & Leon Bridges — "Texas Sun" Lake Street Dive — "Making Do" Laura Marling — "Held Down" Laura Veirs — "Burn Too Bright' Lianne La Havas — "Can't Fight" Local Natives ft. Sharon Van Etten — "Lemon" Local Natives ft. Sylvan Esso — "Dark Days" London Grammar — "Baby It's You" Major Lazer fr. Marcus Mumford — "Lay Your Head on Me" Margaret Glaspy — "Stay With Me" Matt Berninger — "One More Second" Mavis Staples ft. Jeff Tweedy — "All in It Together" Michael Franti & Spearhead — "I Got You" Michael Kiwanuka — "Rolling" Michael Stipe and Big Red Machine — "No Time for Love Like Now" Michigander — "Let Down" Middle Kids — "R U 4 Me?" Midnight Oil — "Gadigal Land" Milky Chance and Jack Johnson — "Don't Let Me Down" Mt. Joy — "Strangers" My Morning Jacket — "Feel You" Nana Adjoa — "She's Stronger" Nathaniel Rateliff — "And It's Still Alright" Nicole Atkins — "Domino" Noah Cyrus — "July" Norah Jones — "I'm Alive" Of Monsters and Men — "Visitor" Overcoats — "The Fool" Pearl Jam — "Dance of the Clairvoyants" Pearl Jam — "Retrograde" Perfume Genius — "On The Floor' Phoebe Bridgers — "I See You" Phoebe Bridgers — "Kyoto" Phoenix — "Identical" Raphael Saadiq — "So Ready" Ray LaMontagne — "Strong Enough" Real Estate ft. Sylvan Esso — "Paper Cup" Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever — "Falling Thunder" Sarah Harmer — "New Low" Smashing Pumpkins — "Cyr" Soccer Mommy — "Circle the Drain" Songhoy Blues — "Worry" Sufjan Stevens — "Video Game" Sunflower Bean — "Moment in the Sun" Sylvan Esso — "Ferris Wheel" Tame Impala — "Lost in Yesterday" Tame Impala — "Is It True" The 1975 — "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)" The Beths — "Dying to Believe" The Japanese House ft. Justin Vernon — "Dionne" The Jayhawks — "This Forgotten Town" The Killers — "Caution" The Lone Bellow — "Friends" The Pretenders — "Didn't Want to be This Lonely" The Pretenders — "The Buzz" The Rolling Stones — "Living in a Ghost Town" The Shins — "The Great Divide" The Strokes — "Bad Decisions" The Strokes — "The Adults Are Talking" The Who — "Detour" This Is The Kit — "This Is What You Did" Tom Petty — "Leave Virginia Alone" Toots and the Maytals — "Got To Be Tough" Travis — "A Ghost" U.S. Girls — "4 American Dollars" Waxahatchee — "Lilacs" Weezer — "Hero"

Did we miss one? Let us know!

