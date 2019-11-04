WERS Winter Bash!

Winter Bash ! We're happy to offer each sustainer up to 2 tickets. This event is exclusive with very limited availability, so make sure to RSVP to All sustaining members are invited to the WERS! We're happy to offer each sustainer up to 2 tickets. This event is exclusive with, so make sure to RSVP to membership@wers.org with the following details:

Name

Phone number

Number of tickets (1 or 2)

We would love for you to join us! If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to Ashley or Andie in the membership department at 617-824-8898.

Thank you for supporting WERS, and we hope to see you there!