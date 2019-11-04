WERS Winter Bash!

Discover WERS, Member news :: 11.03.2019
WERS is hosting a special Winter Bash on December 5th at Oberon in Harvard Square with a performance from Pronoun! (Check out Pronoun's live mix with us from earlier this year.)

Photos by Bobby Nicholas III

All sustaining members are invited to the WERS Winter Bash! We're happy to offer each sustainer up to 2 tickets. This event is exclusive with very limited availability, so make sure to RSVP to membership@wers.org with the following details:
  • Name
  • Phone number
  • Number of tickets (1 or 2)
We would love for you to join us! If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to Ashley or Andie in the membership department at 617-824-8898.
Thank you for supporting WERS, and we hope to see you there!
Not sure whether you're a sustaining member? No worries! Reach out and we'd be happy to help you.

Proud to be 88.9
