Where Are They Now: Matchbox Twenty



By Megan Doherty

Following the 1996 release of their debut album entitled Yourself or Someone Like You, pop/rock band Matchbox Twenty skyrocketed up the charts with their first hit single “Push.” Many critics thought that the band would be a one-hit-wonder, but they were quickly proven to be wrong when “3am” became an even bigger hit. This drove the album to hit multi-platinum status. The group released albums fairly consistently until 2004, when the band took a break from recording.

Three years later, they reunited to put out a compilation album that included eight-year-old me’s favorite song, “How Far We’ve Come.” Despite my love for the band, I haven’t heard about them in quite some time. Growing up, my dad would always play Matchbox Twenty’s music, and I was definitely not opposed to it. So now, since I don’t live at home anymore, I started wondering, "is the band still together, or am I just not home to hear about them?"

Matchbox Twenty formed in Orlando, Florida in 1995. The group currently consists of Rob Thomas (lead vocals, guitar, keyboard), Kyle Cook (lead guitar), Paul Douchette (drums, rhythm guitar), and Brian Yale (bass guitar). Adam Gaynor, the rhythm guitarist for their first three albums, left the band when they were on hiatus.

Solo Careers

Of all the members in Matchbox Twenty, Rob Thomas created the most successful solo career. In fact, he won three Grammys in 1999 for his song with Santana called “Smooth.” Throughout my childhood, his debut album, Something to Be, was always on revolve. Also, my dad would play songs from this record on the piano and guitar all the time. There was no escaping becoming a massive fan of his music for me. Thomas has put out albums consistently since 2005, with his latest record, Chip Tooth Smile, released this past spring. He toured this album in the United States over the summer. Also, he will be touring Australia in November and playing shows in the United States again throughout December and January.

Lead guitarist Kyle Cook has been pursuing a solo career since releasing his debut album entitled “Wolves” last year. His music sounds like a calmer Matchbox Twenty with an added midwestern twang. Meanwhile, Paul Douchette has been busy composing film scores for movies such as “1 Mile to You” and “The Archer.”

Online Activity

While Matchbox Twenty has not been involved in the music scene as of late, they remain active online. They last updated their website when advertising their full concert virtual reality experience last year. However, they still consistently use social media to engage with fans. They posted most recently about anniversaries of their old music and band members’ birthdays. Hopefully, we’ll get some pictures or tweets of them recording in the studio soon!

What's in Store for The Future?

There is hope that Matchbox Twenty will release new music and tour next year. During an interview with People, Thomas said, “I think that we would be remiss to be called Matchbox Twenty and not do something in 2020. The optics are too good. So we’re definitely going to try to do something, put out some new music, then tour.” There have been no further updates about the exact release date of their supposed new music for this coming year.