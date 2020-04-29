WERS Companion Guides: Staying Active

Check out our previous editions of WERS Companion Guides here!

This week on WERS Companion Guides, we’re giving you all the details on how to stay active during the quarantine. With no gyms, competitions, or late-night Zumba classes with your grandmother to go to, it can be extra challenging to get yourself in the mood to workout. But fear not! No matter where you are in your fitness journey (or if you’re just starting out/looking to stretch your legs), there are so many alternative workouts you can do to keep in shape! Our staff compiled a whole host of ideas for staying active, and they are:

Roll Out Your Yoga Mat

Yoga has the potential to be quite a rigorous workout! It’s also a great way to work on your flexibility and stretches out any of those pesky aching muscles. An overwhelming number of our staff suggested Yoga as a way to stay active, and particularly cited Yoga with Adriene on YouTube as their go-to source for tutorials and guided at-home classes. She has a wide array of videos, from monthly playlists, timed sessions, and even flows targeting specific areas of the body. If you’re not a video kind of person, you can also find flows and tutorials on Pinterest!

Make the Outdoors Your Personal Gym

Afternoon Host Phil Jones and Music Coordinator Owen Murray both said one of their favorite places to get in leg day is the Summit Path outdoor staircase in Brookline! But if you don’t live in the area, discover some outdoor areas around you that will suit your own workout needs. If you live in a more wooded area, grab your hikers and find a trail to walk along! Live in a residential area? Take some laps around the local pond. Create your own obstacle course in your own neighborhood, no money required. Just make sure you continue to practice proper social distancing while getting on your workout outside!

Try a New Kind of Exercise

WERS Staff Writer Simru Sonmez-Erbil suggests broadening your horizons and taking on a new kind of workout! If you’ve got some spare time on your hands, dust off your old bicycle and take it for a spin. With the warmer weather coming in, you can also transform that pool into an Olympic exercise. Actor Chris Hemsworth recently shared his at-home workout in a detailed video and made the suggestion that, if you don’t have weights handy, you can lift household items like laundry detergent and soup cans!

Refresh Your Workout Playlist

Remember that old “Workout Jams 2014” playlist sitting dormant on your phone (don’t lie, we all have one)? It’s time to give that bad boy a facelift! Refresh your playlist with current hits that energize you and make you want to get up and go! If you’re looking for some inspiration, check out our latest workout playlist post on our blog. If you need a little boost of confidence, check out this playlist, done by our very own Social Media Coordinator Sam Woolf!

Get in Your Gaming and Your Exercise

That’s right, folks: It’s time to break out the Wii again after all these years (just make sure you put on that wrist strap!). If you’re not a fan of Wii Sports and looking for a more updated gaming experience, Creative Coordinator Nicole Bae suggests trying RingFit for the Nintendo Switch! It’s a narrative-based workout – as you break a sweat, your character navigates an awesome virtual world! If you’re not a traditional gamer, try the Zombies, Run! App. This is an audio adventure designed for walkers and runners. As you walk, you become Runner 5, navigating an intense zombie apocalypse.