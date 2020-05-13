WERS Companion Guides: Self-Care Activities

Check out our previous editions of WERS Companion Guides here!

This week on WERS Companion Guides, we’re talking about fun activities to help take care of yourself. We’re deep in the quarantine at this point – it’s time to peel yourself out of the indentation you’ve made in your desk chair or couch and take a little break. Whether you’ve been working from home or working on finishing your tenth Netflix show by now, everyone deserves to treat themselves to some self-care. The staff here at 88.9 has put their heads together to serve up some self-care tips, which you can find below.

Dust off your Bookshelf and Start Reading

If you’ve already made your way through your Netflix watchlist and are aimlessly scrolling the home page trying to find a new show (cue all of those loud, annoying previews), it’s time to unplug and pick up a book. Reading will not only engage your mind but provides a different kind of escape from the crazy news cycle. Start that novel that’s been sitting in your stack for years now, or read something totally out of your comfort zone! If you’re looking for some music-themed reading, check out Me: The Autobiography of Elton John by Sir Elton himself, Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks by Stephen Davis, Moonage Daydream: The Life and Times of Ziggy Stardust by David Bowie, or Between a Heart and a Rock Place: A Memoir by Pat Benatar.

Beautify Yourself

Even on a budget, you can still give yourself a mini glow-up! It’s time for all of those decorative fancy soaps to have their moment in the spotlight. Light some candles and convert that tiny apartment bathroom of yours into a spa at the Four Seasons. For some extra pampering, raid your pantry and whip up a DIY face mask. Mix 1/2 cup plain greek yogurt, 1 tbsp coffee, and 1 tsp of honey together. Start with a clean, dry face and massage the mask onto your face and neck. Let it sit for 10 minutes, then wipe clean with a damp rag. While you’re making the mask, brew yourself a cup with some of that extra coffee, then sit back and relax.

Have a Dance Party

Exercise is a great way to de-stress from those lengthy, stressful video calls where you’re constantly wondering whether or not your colleagues can tell you’re still wearing your PJs (don’t worry, they’re all wearing their PJs too!). However, it can be especially difficult to motivate yourself or find a workout that works for you, especially with social distancing making it difficult to go outside in condensed areas. To get in your steps and let loose, turn on some of your favorite jams and get to dancing. Have your partner, kids, or anyone else you’re quarantined with join in to make it extra fun! If you’re looking for some killer tunes, tune in to 88.9 FM, listen to us at WERS.org, tell your smart speaker to “play WERS,” or check out our YouTube Channel for an entire archive of live mixes with some of your WERS faves!

Take Some Alone Time for Yourself

It can be super difficult to be alone with yourself while quarantined with other people. Your SO has become your coworker, your kids are constantly bugging you to make them grilled cheeses, your parents want to spend endless family time, your roommates have become your life partners… and while all of this can sometimes be fun, it can also get overwhelming. It’s totally cool to want some alone time, and make sure you get that. Take the long way home coming back from the grocery store, or stay back while someone else gets takeout. Seize those small moments and take some time to just be with yourself.