WERS Companion Guides: The Ultimate Pet Playlist

We're celebrating the dog days of summer here at WERS with the help of local animal shelters and rescue organizations – and our furry (or scaly/feathered) friends, of course! To learn more about how to support WERS and get your hands on an exclusive bandanna for your pet – or yourself – click here!

If you're a pet owner or are close to animals, then you know that every creature has its own personality, just like people! From the quiet and sweet to the rowdy and playful, our staff has a wide range of pets, all with different demeanors. We wanted to share with our audience all of our beloved pets, and tell you a little about their personalities through the power of music. Meet the pets of the 88.9 staff – and the songs that we feel describe them the best – in this ultimate pet playlist!