Your family here at WERS is with you during these uniquely challenging and stressful times. Starting now on our WERS Music Blog, we’re providing our readers and listeners with a new series, called WERS Companion Guides, to bring you helpful resources to get you through whatever struggles you’re going through right now. Whether these struggles be financial, mental – or you’re simply just bored out of your mind – we here at 88.9 are dedicated now more than ever with helping you get through your day. Crank that music up and spend your time with us here on the blog, where we’ll weather the storm together.

This week on WERS Companion Guides, we’re focusing on those members of our community who are the heart and soul of 88.9: Musicians and other artists, specifically those in the New England Area. Below is a list of relief funds and other helpful resources for artists who have lost gigs or other opportunities because of COVID-19. Even if you’re not a musician or artist hit hard by these trying times, explore the links below to see how you can help support local musicians.

RELIEF FUNDS

Boston Artist Relief Fund

The Boston Artist Relief Fund is now accepting applications through June 30, 2020, and will award grants to artists for a variety of uses, including but not limited to recouping financial losses due to canceled events, reimbursement for travel expenses, offsetting lost income for teaching artists, and support for artists working full or part-time in the service industry. Click the link above to apply or donate today.

Boston Music Maker Relief Fund

The Record Co. has established a fund to provide small grants to Boston area music makers experiencing lost income as the result of performance cancellations related to COVID-19. Paid on a first-come, first-served basis. Click the link above to apply or donate today.

Cambridge Artist Relief Fund

The Cambridge Community Foundation, in partnership with the City of Cambridge, is addressing the need of arts and culture nonprofits, artists, and performers through their artist relief fund with one-time relief to arts organizations and artists who live, work, create, and/or perform in Cambridge. Click the link above to apply or donate today.

Theatre Community Benevolent Fund

TCBF provides financial relief in a confidential manner to individual theater practitioners and non-profit theater organizations of Greater Boston and the surrounding areas who have been affected either by the COVID-19 outbreak or other extenuating circumstances. Click the link above to apply for aid, and click here to donate.

The Passim Emergency Artist Relief Fund

Club Passim is launching a new virtual music festival, the Keep Your Distance Fest, to benefit the newly created Passim Emergency Artist Relief (PEAR) Fund. The Keep Your Distance Fest can be found online now at ​Passim.org​/PearFund. To learn more about the festival and fund, apply for aid, and/or donate, click the link above.

RESOURCES

Arts and Business Council Greater Boston

At this time now more than ever, artists may have legal questions regarding the cancellation of events, getting compensation for travel, etc. The Arts and Business Council’s Greater Boston Chapter is giving artists access to volunteer lawyers, who can provide legal services, advice, and educational programming to both individuals, musical groups, and organizations.

Billboard

Billboard.com has put together a “State-by-State Resource Guide for Music Professionals Who Need Help During the Coronavirus Crisis.” This list includes both national and state-specific resources for any and all artists looking for both industry-vetted-and-approved resources and relief funds.

Mass Cultural Council

The MCC put together a comprehensive list of resources, both internal and external, for artists and organizations in the area who have questions about how COVID-19 may affect them, especially if they are affiliated in any way with the MCC. Included in these resources is a survey that both individual artists and other organizations can take regarding how the cultural sector is being impacted by the virus outbreak.

New England Foundation for the Arts

The NEFA has created a list of resources for New England Artists, especially those who need emergency relief or guidance in transitioning their operations during this difficult time. There is also information for those involved with the NEFA grant program regarding how funding is affected.

NPR Tiny Desk Contest

NPR decided to extend the deadline of its Tiny Desk Contest to April 27th due to COVID-19’s impact on musicians’ abilities to apply. Learn more about the rules and how to enter by visiting the link above.