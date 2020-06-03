WERS Companion Guides: For Allies

Our family here at the station joins all demanding an end to violence against Black people, and those supporting black art, music, and business. Below is a list of resources that we hope will not only help assist in the fight for equality and justice for all, but also uplift those Black voices in our own community that must be heard. It’s not exhaustive, but we hope that you can find materials to learn and help. We certainly have.

We stand as allies, in solidarity with those who need it most.

With love and support,

The student and professional staff at 88.9

Public Media:

NPR’s Code Switch podcast

WGBH’s "Basic Black" programming

KUT’s In Black America podcast

Watch programming from Black Public Media

Books:

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

So You Want To Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston

How To Be An Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Books For Children:

TV Shows, Movies: (All recommended by our friends at Rosie’s Place)

Netflix 13th Dear White People See You Yesterday When They See Us Strong Island Time: The Kalief Browder Story

Hulu If Beale Street Could Talk The Hate U Give Crime + Punishment Whose Streets?

For Rent Selma I Am Not Your Negro Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland (HBO) Fruitvale Station The Central Park Five (Ken Burns)



Donate:

Independent journalism: