Volunteer with Us

Rosie's Place is the nation's first ever shelter for poor and homeless women, located right here in the city of Boston. Rosie's has been a sanctuary for women and their children since the 1970s, and it is our privilege to serve their mission.

This is a great opportunity to meet fellow music lovers while making a difference in the community we call home. We would love for you to join us and invite you to bring family and friends.

For more information, and to sign up for your volunteer slot, please visit our volunteer website.

Interested in learning more about what it's like to volunteer at Rosie's Place? WERS DJ Kate gave her take on the experience. Check it out here.