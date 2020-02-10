Come Volunteer With Us at Rosie’s Place!

Each December, WERS raises the money necessary to bring you 24 hours of locally programmed music, each and every day. But, we don’t stop there. For the past five years, we’ve pledged to donate an hour of service to Rosie’s Place for every $500 that we raised. We anticipate that our community will sponsor an entire week of lunches, and we’re hoping that you’ll not only donate in support of our initiative, but that you’ll help us serve the hours, too.

Please note, this volunteer opportunity is for adults only.