Spread The Love with WERS + Taza Chocolate
SEND TAZA CHOCOLATES TO THE ONES YOU LOVE FROM WERS
This season, WERS and Taza Chocolate are forming the sweetest partnership yet by bringing you the music and programs you love paired with delicious direct trade stone ground chocolate. Send chocolates to your loved ones (or treat yourself, we won’t judge!) all while keeping the music playing strong.
TAZA WINTER WARMER
Pledge $35 to WERS and Taza Chocolate will send you their most cherished sampler, the Winter Warmer, which features every flavor of the chocolate Mexicano discs.
CHOCOLATE COVERED NUT TRIO
Pledge $75 to WERS and Taza Chocolate will send you their coveted collection of chocolate covered nuts. You will receive almonds, cashews, and hazelnuts.
BOLDEST FLAVOR GIFT BOX
Pledge $88.90 to WERS and Taza Chocolate will send you a gift box featuring some of their most irresistible flavors including: almond, coconut, toffee, espresso, and so much more.
TASTE OF TAZA GIFT BOX
Pledge $150 to WERS and Taza Chocolate will send you a gift box featuring their most popular items including the Amaze Bars, Chocolate Mexicano Discs, and Chocolate Almonds.
Order deadline:
To Order by Phone
Call WERS at 1-617-824-8700 to order your chocolate over the phone.
Delivery Information
• Order by Wednesday, 2/6 for delivery by 2/12
• Order by Thursday, 2/7 for delivery by 2/13
• Order by Sunday, 2/10 for delivery by 2/14
Shipping deadline guarantees apply to local New England shipments only, and are subject to factors that might be out of the control of Taza Chocolate, such as inclement weather or shipping carrier issues. All shipments will be sent through Fedex Ground Home Delivery, and include tracking information delivered to the contact provided. Expedited shipping is not available for this promotion. Shipments to PO Boxes will not be able to be fulfilled.
More Ways to Give
If you’d like to support WERS but would like to hold off on placing a chocolate order, please click here to make a contribution and select a thank you gift.
Statement from Taza Chocolate
At Taza Chocolate we make stone ground chocolate. Cacao is so complex in flavor that we want to let it shout loud and proud. We use hand-carved granite millstones to grind the best Direct Trade cacao into chocolate that hits you with an explosion of flavor and a bold unrefined feel, unlike anything you’ve ever tasted.
We’re proud to be pioneers in ethical cacao sourcing. We were the first U.S. chocolate maker to establish a third-party certified Direct Trade Cacao Certification program. We build real, face-to-face relationships with growers who respect the environment, respect fair labor practices, and above all, respect cacao. We pay them a premium above the Fair Trade price for the exceptional cacao they produce.
Fair Market Value: $21 for the Winter Warmer Sampler, $50 for the Chocolate Covered Nut Trio, $55 for the Boldest Flavor Gift Box, and $125 for the Taste of Taza Gift Box.