Spread The Love with WERS + Taza Chocolate

Member news :: 01.14.19
taza_headpage1-12

SEND TAZA CHOCOLATES TO THE ONES YOU LOVE FROM WERS

This season, WERS and Taza Chocolate are forming the sweetest partnership yet by bringing you the music and programs you love paired with delicious direct trade stone ground chocolate. Send chocolates to your loved ones (or treat yourself, we won’t judge!) all while keeping the music playing strong.

WinterWarmer_4in

TAZA WINTER WARMER

Pledge $35 to WERS and Taza Chocolate will send you their most cherished sampler, the Winter Warmer, which features every flavor of the chocolate Mexicano discs.

ORDER
1

CHOCOLATE COVERED NUT TRIO

Pledge $75 to WERS and Taza Chocolate will send you their coveted collection of chocolate covered nuts. You will receive almonds, cashews, and hazelnuts.

ORDER
Flavor_box_open_(1)

BOLDEST FLAVOR GIFT BOX

Pledge $88.90 to WERS and Taza Chocolate will send you a gift box featuring some of their most irresistible flavors including: almond, coconut, toffee, espresso, and so much more.

ORDER
Untitled_1_large

TASTE OF TAZA GIFT BOX

Pledge $150 to WERS and Taza Chocolate will send you a gift box featuring their most popular items including the Amaze Bars, Chocolate Mexicano Discs, and Chocolate Almonds.

ORDER

Order deadline:

Day
Hour
Minute
Second

To Order by Phone

Call WERS at 1-617-824-8700 to order your chocolate over the phone.

Delivery Information

• Order by Wednesday, 2/6 for delivery by 2/12

• Order by Thursday, 2/7 for delivery by 2/13

• Order by Sunday, 2/10 for delivery by 2/14

Shipping deadline guarantees apply to local New England shipments only, and are subject to factors that might be out of the control of Taza Chocolate, such as inclement weather or shipping carrier issues. All shipments will be sent through Fedex Ground Home Delivery, and include tracking information delivered to the contact provided. Expedited shipping is not available for this promotion. Shipments to PO Boxes will not be able to be fulfilled.

More Ways to Give

If you’d like to support WERS but would like to hold off on placing a chocolate order, please click here to make a contribution and select a thank you gift.

Statement from Taza Chocolate

At Taza Chocolate we make stone ground chocolate. Cacao is so complex in flavor that we want to let it shout loud and proud. We use hand-carved granite millstones to grind the best Direct Trade cacao into chocolate that hits you with an explosion of flavor and a bold unrefined feel, unlike anything you’ve ever tasted.

We’re proud to be pioneers in ethical cacao sourcing. We were the first U.S. chocolate maker to establish a third-party certified Direct Trade Cacao Certification program. We build real, face-to-face relationships with growers who respect the environment, respect fair labor practices, and above all, respect cacao. We pay them a premium above the Fair Trade price for the exceptional cacao they produce.

Fair Market Value: $21 for the Winter Warmer Sampler, $50 for the Chocolate Covered Nut Trio, $55 for the Boldest Flavor Gift Box, and $125 for the Taste of Taza Gift Box.

The Revivalists bring the house down at The HOB

By Mica Kendall | 01.15.19

How A Love Story Turned Into Flora Cash

By Andrea Williams | 01.11.19

Around the World in Eight Songs

By Samantha Woolf | 01.04.19

Volunteer with Us

By Bobby Nicholas | 01.02.19

Top 88 Songs of 2018

By Bobby Nicholas | 01.01.19

What to Wear to a Concert in the Winter

By Lily Doolin | 12.28.18

The Best Vinyl Records to Give as Presents

By Lily Doolin | 12.21.18

Remembering Lucas

By Bobby Nicholas | 12.21.18

Three at Home Stops by WERS

By Sonali Anand | 12.19.18

Ten Albums that Came out Ten Years Ago

By Lily Doolin | 12.18.18

TOPICS

From the Booth From the Booth
In Studio In Studio
Member news Member news
Music Reviews Music Reviews
WERS at Night WERS at Night
You Are Here You Are Here

in studio performances

Sunaana In Photos
DISPATCH in the Studio
Yann Tiersen LIVE In Studio Performing “In Our Minds”
LIVE In Studio: Hannah Rae
Johnnyswim LIVE In Studio
Governor on Wicked Local Wednesday

CONNECT WITH WERS