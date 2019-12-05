Graphics by In Nicole Bae
You voted, and we counted! Here's your top 88 songs of 2019 that we loved playing on air. Cheers to an amazing new year (and decade!) filled with even more new tunes.
- Guster – "Overexcited"
- Lana Del Ray – "Doin' Time"
- J.S. Ondara – "Saying Goodbye"
- Vampire Weekend – "Harmony Hall"
- Maggie Rogers – "Burning"
- Beck – "Saw Lightning"
- Brittany Howard – "Stay High"
- Hozier – "Almost (Sweet Music)"
- Cage the Elephant – "Ready to Let Go"
- Clairo – "Bags"
- Tame Impala – "Patience"
- The Lumineers – "Gloria"
- The Black Keys – "Lo/Hi"
- Haim – “Summer Girl"
- Florence + The Machine – "Moderation"
- The Head & The Heart – "Missed Connection"
- Jade Bird – "I Get No Joy"
- Death Cab For Cutie – "To the Ground"
- Spoon – "No Bullets Spent"
- Nick Lowe – "Love Starvation"
- Beck – "Uneventful Days"
- Tame Impala – "Borderline"
- Karen O & Danger Mouse – "Turn the Light"
- Pronoun – "Stay"
- The National – "Light Years"
- Joseph – "Fighter"
- Cage the Elephant – "Social Cues"
- Catfish and the Bottlemen – "Longshot"
- Black Pumas – "Colors"
- The Black Keys – "Go"
- Bon Iver – "Hey Ma"
- Jenny Lewis – "Redbull and Hennessy"
- Pixies – "Catfish Kate"
- The Raconteurs – "Help Me Stranger"
- The Highwomen – "The Chain (Fleetwood Mac Cover)"
- Cold War Kids – "Complainer"
- Soccer Mommy – "Lucy"
- Bruce Springsteen – "Western Stars"
- Local Natives – "When Am I Gonna Lose You"
- Tegan and Sara – "I'll Be Back Someday"
- Angel Olsen – "All Mirrors"
- Better Oblivion Community Center – "Dylan Thomas"
- Vampire Weekend – "Sunflower" ft. Steve Lacey
- Middle Kids – "Real Thing"
- Sleater-Kinney – "The Future is Here"
- Wilco – "Love Is Everywhere (Beware)"
- Silversun Pickups - It Doesn't Matter Why
- King Princess – "Ain't Together"
- Of Monsters and Men – "Alligator"
- Mavis Staples – "Change"
- Green Day – "Father of All..."
- Caamp – "Peach Fuzz"
- Andrew Bird – "Sisyphus"
- Foals – "Exits"
- The National – "Rylan"
- Alice Merton - Funny Business
- Dermot Kennedy – "Outnumbered"
- Gary Clark Jr. – "What About Us?"
- Hatchie – "Without a Blush"
- Of Monsters and Men – "Wild Roses"
- Grace Potter – "Love Is Love"
- H.E.R – "Something Keeps Pulling Me Back
- Sam Fender – "Hypersonic Missiles"
- The Avett Brothers – "High Steppin'"
- Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – "Bad Case"
- Sturgill Simpson – "Sing Along"
- Tedeschi Trucks Band – "Hard Case"
- Sharon Van Etten – "Seventeen"
- Keane – "The Way I Feel"
- The Cranberries – "All Over Now"
- Adia Victoria – "Different Kind of Love"
- John Mayer – "I Guess I Just Feel Like"
- Japanese House – “Maybe You're the Reason”
- Jay Som – "Superbike"
- Hiss Golden Messenger – I Need A Teacher
- The Hold Steady – "Denver Haircut"
- Pete Yorn – "Calm Down"
- Juliana Hatfield – "Broken Doll"
- Santana – “Breaking Down the Door” ft. Buika
- Bombay Bicycle Club – "Eat, Sleep, Wake"
- Cautious Clay – "Sidewinder"
- The Regrettes – "Dress Up"
- New Pornographers – The Surprise Knock
- *repeat repeat – "Hi, I'm Waiting"
- Seratones – "Gotta Get to Know Ya"
- Coral Moons – "Fall in Love"
- The Suitcase Junket – "Dandelion Crown"
- Rodrigo y Gabriela – "Mettavolution"