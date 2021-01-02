Graphics by Kevin Shin
The Top 88 of 2020
Somehow, after playing over 300 new songs on the station in this insane year, we have tallied your votes and are delighted to present the Top 88 Songs of 2020. Thanks for listening!
1. Haim - The Steps
2. Eric Hutchinson - Cooler Than You
3. Bruce Springsteen - Letter to You
4. Best Coast - Everything Has Changed
5. Lake Street Dive - Making Do
6. Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto
7. The Strokes - Bad Decisions
8. Khruangbin - Time (You and I)
9. The Killers - Caution
10. Bakar - Hell N Back
11. Elle King - The Let Go
12. Black Pumas - Fire
13. Caroline Rose - Feel the Way I Want
14. My Morning Jacket - Feel You
15. Dawes - Who Do You Think You're Talking To?
16. Fiona Apple - Shameika
17. Gorillaz ft. Beck - The Valley of The Pagans
18. Soccer Mommy - Circle the Drain
19. Tame Impala - Lost In Yesterday
20. Tom Petty - Leave Virginia Alone
21. Michael Kiwanuka - Rolling
22. Khruangbin and Leon Bridges - Texas Sun
23. Nathaniel Rateliff - And It's Still Alright
24. U.S. Girls - 4 American Dollars
25. Foo Fighters - Shame Shame
26. Christine and the Queens - I Disappear In Your Arms
27. Grouplove - Deleter
28. Tame Impala - Is It True
29. The Pretenders - Didn't Want to Be This Lonely
30. The 1975 - If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
31. Noah Cyrus - July
32. Ray LaMontagne - Strong Enough
33. Fleet Foxes - Can I Believe You
34. Pearl Jam - Dance of the Clairvoyants
35. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - Dreamsicle
36. Of Monsters and Men - Visitor
37. Matt Berninger - One More Second
38. Caamp - Officer of Love
39. The Rolling Stones - Living in a Ghost Town
40. Cautious Clay - Cheesin'
41. Norah Jones - I'm Alive
42. The Shins - The Great Divide
43. The Strokes - The Adults Are Talking
44. Kathleen Edwards - Hard On Everyone
45. Katie Pruitt - Expectations
46. Phoebe Bridgers - I See You
47. Michael Franti & Spearhead - I Got You
48. Fantastic Negrito - Chocolate Samurai
49. Jeff Tweedy - Guess Again
50. beabadoobee - Care
51. Devon Gilfillian - The Good Life
52. Sylvan Esso - Ferris Wheel
53. Grace Potter - Back To Me (ft. Lucius)
54. Darlingside - Ocean Bed
55. Sufjan Stevens - Video Game
56. Waxahatchee - Lilacs
57. Bastille - survivin'
58. Perfume Genius - On The Floor
59. Weezer - Hero
60. Taylor Swift - The Last Great American Dynasty
61. Smashing Pumpkins - Cyr
62. Dermot Kennedy - Giants
63. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - Be Afraid
64. Mt. Joy - Strangers
65. The Jayhawks - This Forgotten Town
66. Mavis Staples - All in It Together ft. Jeff Tweedy
67. Green Day - Oh Yeah!
68. Car Seat Headrest - Martin
69. Bright Eyes - Mariana Trench
70. The Japanese House ft. Justin Vernon - Dionne
71. E.O.B. - Shangri-LA
72. The Beths - Dying to Believe
73. Michael Stipe and Big Red Machine - No Time For Love Like Now
74. Kaleo - I Want More
75. Anjimile - Baby No More
76. Sunflower Bean - Moment In The Sun
77. This Is The Kit - This Is What You Did
78. Toots and The Maytals - Got To Be Tough
79. Deep Sea Diver ft. Sharon Van Etten - Impossible Weight
80. Benjamin Gibbard - Proxima B
81. Lianne La Havas - Can't Fight
82. Blu DeTiger - Figure It Out
83. Glass Animals - Your Love (Deja Vu)
84. Travis - A Ghost
85. Nicole Atkins - Domino
86. Chicano Batman - Blank Slate
87. Phoenix - Identical
88. Dispatch - May We All