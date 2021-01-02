Graphics by Kevin Shin

The Top 88 of 2020

Somehow, after playing over 300 new songs on the station in this insane year, we have tallied your votes and are delighted to present the Top 88 Songs of 2020. Thanks for listening!

1. Haim - The Steps

2. Eric Hutchinson - Cooler Than You

3. Bruce Springsteen - Letter to You

4. Best Coast - Everything Has Changed

5. Lake Street Dive - Making Do

6. Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto

7. The Strokes - Bad Decisions

8. Khruangbin - Time (You and I)

9. The Killers - Caution

10. Bakar - Hell N Back

11. Elle King - The Let Go

12. Black Pumas - Fire

13. Caroline Rose - Feel the Way I Want

14. My Morning Jacket - Feel You

15. Dawes - Who Do You Think You're Talking To?

16. Fiona Apple - Shameika

17. Gorillaz ft. Beck - The Valley of The Pagans

18. Soccer Mommy - Circle the Drain

19. Tame Impala - Lost In Yesterday

20. Tom Petty - Leave Virginia Alone

21. Michael Kiwanuka - Rolling

22. Khruangbin and Leon Bridges - Texas Sun

23. Nathaniel Rateliff - And It's Still Alright

24. U.S. Girls - 4 American Dollars

25. Foo Fighters - Shame Shame

26. Christine and the Queens - I Disappear In Your Arms

27. Grouplove - Deleter

28. Tame Impala - Is It True

29. The Pretenders - Didn't Want to Be This Lonely

30. The 1975 - If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)

31. Noah Cyrus - July

32. Ray LaMontagne - Strong Enough

33. Fleet Foxes - Can I Believe You

34. Pearl Jam - Dance of the Clairvoyants

35. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - Dreamsicle

36. Of Monsters and Men - Visitor

37. Matt Berninger - One More Second

38. Caamp - Officer of Love

39. The Rolling Stones - Living in a Ghost Town

40. Cautious Clay - Cheesin'

41. Norah Jones - I'm Alive

42. The Shins - The Great Divide

43. The Strokes - The Adults Are Talking

44. Kathleen Edwards - Hard On Everyone

45. Katie Pruitt - Expectations

46. Phoebe Bridgers - I See You

47. Michael Franti & Spearhead - I Got You

48. Fantastic Negrito - Chocolate Samurai

49. Jeff Tweedy - Guess Again

50. beabadoobee - Care

51. Devon Gilfillian - The Good Life

52. Sylvan Esso - Ferris Wheel

53. Grace Potter - Back To Me (ft. Lucius)

54. Darlingside - Ocean Bed

55. Sufjan Stevens - Video Game

56. Waxahatchee - Lilacs

57. Bastille - survivin'

58. Perfume Genius - On The Floor

59. Weezer - Hero

60. Taylor Swift - The Last Great American Dynasty

61. Smashing Pumpkins - Cyr

62. Dermot Kennedy - Giants

63. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - Be Afraid

64. Mt. Joy - Strangers

65. The Jayhawks - This Forgotten Town

66. Mavis Staples - All in It Together ft. Jeff Tweedy

67. Green Day - Oh Yeah!

68. Car Seat Headrest - Martin

69. Bright Eyes - Mariana Trench

70. The Japanese House ft. Justin Vernon - Dionne

71. E.O.B. - Shangri-LA

72. The Beths - Dying to Believe

73. Michael Stipe and Big Red Machine - No Time For Love Like Now

74. Kaleo - I Want More

75. Anjimile - Baby No More

76. Sunflower Bean - Moment In The Sun

77. This Is The Kit - This Is What You Did

78. Toots and The Maytals - Got To Be Tough

79. Deep Sea Diver ft. Sharon Van Etten - Impossible Weight

80. Benjamin Gibbard - Proxima B

81. Lianne La Havas - Can't Fight

82. Blu DeTiger - Figure It Out

83. Glass Animals - Your Love (Deja Vu)

84. Travis - A Ghost

85. Nicole Atkins - Domino

86. Chicano Batman - Blank Slate

87. Phoenix - Identical

88. Dispatch - May We All