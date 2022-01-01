The Top 88 of 2021

1. Lake Street Dive — “Hypotheticals”

2. The War On Drugs — “I Don't Live Here Anymore”

3. Brandi Carlile — “Right on Time”

4. Japanese Breakfast — “Be Sweet”

5. Wet Leg — “Chaise Longue”

6. Bleachers — “Stop Making This Hurt”

7. Dropkick Murphys — “The Queen of Suffolk County”

8. The Marías — “Hush”

9. Jon Batiste — “Freedom”

10. Lord Huron — “Mine Forever”

11. Brandi Carlile — “Broken Horses”

12. The Killers — “Quiet Town”

13. Leon Bridges — “Steam”

14. Lorde — “Solar Power”

15. The Lumineers — “Brightside”

16. Ben Harper & Ziggy Marley — “Spin It Faster”

17. Remi Wolf — “Hello Hello Hello”

18. Robert Plant & Allison Krauss — “Can't Let Go”

19. Middle Kids — “Stacking Chairs”

20. Adele — “Easy on Me”

21. Sam Fender — “Seventeen Going Under”

22. Kings of Leon — “The Bandit”

23. Wolf Alice — “Smile”

24. Foo Fighters — “Waiting On A War”

25. Weezer — “All My Favorite Songs”

26. Leon Bridges — “Motorbike”

27. Billy Idol — “Bitter Taste”

28. Modest Mouse — “We Are Between”

29. Dinosaur Jr. — “I Ran Away”

30. Eddie Vedder — “Long Way”

31. Illiterate Light and Devon Gilfillian — “Freedom”

32. Halsey — “You Asked For This”

33. Jon Batiste — “I Need You”

34. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats — “Survivor”

35. Holly Humberstone — “The Walls Are Way Too Thin”

36. Brett Dennen — “See the World”

37. Kacey Musgraves — “Justified”

38. Dermot Kennedy — “Better Days”

39. Band of Horses — “Crutch”

40. Courtney Barnett — “Write A List of Things to Look Forward Too”

41. Juliana Hatfield — “Mouthful of Blood”

42. Unknown Mortal Orchestra — “That Life”

43. Clairo — “Amoeba”

44. Bruce Springsteen — “Ghosts”

45. Arlo Parks — “Hope”

46. Cold War Kids — “What You Say”

47. Maddie Medley — “Coming Of Age”

48. Dispatch — “Break Our Fall”

49. Spoon — “The Hardest Cut”

50. Alisa Amador — “Timing”

51. Lord Huron — “Not Dead Yet”

52. Brittany Howard — “Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher and Higher”

53. alt-J — “U&ME”

54. Caroline Polachek — “Bunny Is A Rider”

55. My Morning Jacket — “Love Love Love”

56. Lucy Dacus — “Brando”

57. Milky Chance — “Colorado”

58. Elvis Costello & The Imposters — “Magnificent Hurt”

59. Garbage — “Wolves”

60. girl in red — “i'll call you mine”

61. St. Vincent — “Down”

62. Manchester Orchestra — “Bed Head”

63. Snail Mail — “Valentine”

64. Taylor Swift and the National — “Coney Island”

65. Amythyst Kiah — “Black Myself”

66. The Wallflowers — “Roots and Wings”

67. COIN — “Chapstick”

68. Sleater-Kinney — “Worry With You”

69. Coral Moons — “Like We Used To”

70. Gang of Youths — “the angel of 8th ave.”

71. Johnny Marr — “Spirit Power and Soul”

72. Future Teens — “Guest Room”

73. The Black Keys — “Crawling Kingsnake”

74. Alice Merton — “Vertigo”

75. Sting — “Rushing Water”

76. Chris Cornell — “Watching The Wheels”

77. Green Day — “Pollyanna”

78. Kaiti Jones — “Gettin Around to It”

79. Lucero — “Back In Ohio”

80. Counting Crows — “Elevator Boots”

81. Carissa Johnson and Cliff Notes — "Running Uphill"

82. Hiss Golden Messenger — “Sanctuary”

83. Rag’n’Bone Man — “All You Ever Wanted”

84. The Joy Formidable — “Into The Blue”

85. Yola — “Diamond Studded Shoes”

86. Foals — “Wake Me Up”

87. Tears For Fears — “The Tipping Point”

88. Pronoun — “I WANNA DIE BUT I CAN’T (CUZ I GOTTA KEEP LIVING)”