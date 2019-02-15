Enter to Win a Year of Live Theater

Member news :: 02.15.19
firstweekend-13

There's something special about going to the theater. Imagine doing it all year? We can, and that's why we are giving away a whole year of live theater courtesy of ArtsEmerson.

When you donate to WERS today, you'll be put in the running to win! (And you'll be supporting all of the programs you love on WERS, so that's pretty cool too.)

It all starts with opening night tickets to An Inspector Calls at Emerson's Cutler Majestic Theatre, and runs through the ArtsEmerson 2019/20 Season

ENTER TO WIN

No purchase necessary to win, but we hope you'll support WERS. Full contest rules available here. 

