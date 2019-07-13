Tedeschi Trucks Band Close Out Night One of Levitate With A Bang

Discover WERS :: 07.13.2019

Photography by Cecilia O'Rollins

By Owen Murray

The Tedeschi Trucks band scaled up the performance to close out the night.

With two drummers, two guitars, sax, trumpet, trombone, keyboards, and a three person set of background singers, the band really went all out.

Susan Tedeschi was a powerful front woman, passionately belting the bands blues/country mix.

And as if she wasn't powerful enough on her own, the three background singers brought even more power to the performance.

Derek Trucks held it down on guitar. His long solos were another moment in the day that was sure to please the festival's many Deadhead attendees.

But Trucks wasn't the only one with impressive solos.

Kebbi Williams' energetic, dissonant, and jazzy saxophone was one of the performances major highlights.

Mike Mattison took the lead from Tedeschi for a passionate, bluesy detour. Trucks delivered some old school slide guitar during Mattison's songs.

The Tedeschi pulled out all the stops to close out night one of the Levitate Music Festival with a bang. 

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

  • We'll send you a curated list of the best we have to offer and keep you up to date on everything music in Boston.

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

No related posts.

Playlist

Playlist

in studio performances

DISPATCH in the Studio
Adam Ezra LIVE In Studio Performing “Steal Your Daughter”
Me and My Girl LIVE on Standing Room Only
Reagle Music Theatre Drops by Standing Room Only
JFDR and the Power of saying “No:” an Interview
The Kooks LIVE In Studio Performing “Ooh La” [Acoustic]

CONNECT WITH WERS