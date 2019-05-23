Jumpstart Your Summer: Atomic Coffee Roasters
JUMPSTART YOUR SUMMER
Since 1996, our family has focused on bringing the best in specialty coffee, cold brew, & more to Boston's North Shore. The Atomic Cafe's first shop opened on Cabot Street in Beverly, MA, fulfilling a dream (seriously, like one that comes when you're sleeping, not a daydream) that Andrew Mahoney had shared with his brother, John, a few years earlier.
$ 35 Colombia Narino Excelso
Our favorite single origin coffee derived from Narino, Colombia - displaying flavors of blueberry, raspberry, and some floral notes with a hint of licorice. Perfect for summer!
$55 Atomic Blend Sampler
A selection of Atomic's finest blends:
Cabot Street Blend, Rocketeer Blend, and Black Velvet Dark Roast.
$88.90 Global Sampler
Featuring four of our favorite single source coffees - Colombia Santa Barbara, Costa Rica La Magnolia, Sumatra Acheh Ketiara, and Ethiopia Kochere.
Perfect for coffee lovers! Coffee, chosen by the roasting team at Atomic, will be delivered to your door once a month from June-December 2019.
Order deadline:
To Order by Phone
Call WERS at 1-617-824-8700 to order your chocolate over the phone.
Delivery Information
• Order by Wednesday, 2/6 for delivery by 2/12
• Order by Thursday, 2/7 for delivery by 2/13
• Order by Sunday, 2/10 for delivery by 2/14
Shipping deadline guarantees apply to local New England shipments only, and are subject to factors that might be out of the control of Taza Chocolate, such as inclement weather or shipping carrier issues. All shipments will be sent through Fedex Ground Home Delivery, and include tracking information delivered to the contact provided. Expedited shipping is not available for this promotion. Shipments to PO Boxes will not be able to be fulfilled.
More Ways to Give
If you’d like to support WERS but would like to hold off on placing a chocolate order, please click here to make a contribution and select a thank you gift.
Statement from Taza Chocolate
At Taza Chocolate we make stone ground chocolate. Cacao is so complex in flavor that we want to let it shout loud and proud. We use hand-carved granite millstones to grind the best Direct Trade cacao into chocolate that hits you with an explosion of flavor and a bold unrefined feel, unlike anything you’ve ever tasted.
We’re proud to be pioneers in ethical cacao sourcing. We were the first U.S. chocolate maker to establish a third-party certified Direct Trade Cacao Certification program. We build real, face-to-face relationships with growers who respect the environment, respect fair labor practices, and above all, respect cacao. We pay them a premium above the Fair Trade price for the exceptional cacao they produce.
Fair Market Value: $21 for the Winter Warmer Sampler, $50 for the Chocolate Covered Nut Trio, $55 for the Boldest Flavor Gift Box, and $125 for the Taste of Taza Gift Box.