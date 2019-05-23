To Order by Phone

Call WERS at 1-617-824-8700 to order your chocolate over the phone.

Delivery Information

• Order by Wednesday, 2/6 for delivery by 2/12

• Order by Thursday, 2/7 for delivery by 2/13

• Order by Sunday, 2/10 for delivery by 2/14

Shipping deadline guarantees apply to local New England shipments only, and are subject to factors that might be out of the control of Taza Chocolate, such as inclement weather or shipping carrier issues. All shipments will be sent through Fedex Ground Home Delivery, and include tracking information delivered to the contact provided. Expedited shipping is not available for this promotion. Shipments to PO Boxes will not be able to be fulfilled.

More Ways to Give

If you’d like to support WERS but would like to hold off on placing a chocolate order, please click here to make a contribution and select a thank you gift.

Statement from Taza Chocolate

At Taza Chocolate we make stone ground chocolate. Cacao is so complex in flavor that we want to let it shout loud and proud. We use hand-carved granite millstones to grind the best Direct Trade cacao into chocolate that hits you with an explosion of flavor and a bold unrefined feel, unlike anything you’ve ever tasted.

We’re proud to be pioneers in ethical cacao sourcing. We were the first U.S. chocolate maker to establish a third-party certified Direct Trade Cacao Certification program. We build real, face-to-face relationships with growers who respect the environment, respect fair labor practices, and above all, respect cacao. We pay them a premium above the Fair Trade price for the exceptional cacao they produce.

Fair Market Value: $21 for the Winter Warmer Sampler, $50 for the Chocolate Covered Nut Trio, $55 for the Boldest Flavor Gift Box, and $125 for the Taste of Taza Gift Box.