Submit: Playlists to the People

Join WERS in honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 18th with Playlists to the People. We're taking requests from you, for songs, of protest, power, and strength. We'll honor Dr. Kings legacy with songs inspired by the struggle. Whether it's Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On," or Brandi Carlile's "The Joke," we want to know: what music gives you strength? What songs do you think best capture the never ending work for civil rights and respect for Black lives?

Submit your request now in the form below, and tune in January 18th for Playlists to the People.