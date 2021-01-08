Spread The Love with WERS + Taza Chocolate

To Order by Phone

Call WERS at 1-617-824-8700 to order your chocolate over the phone.

Delivery Information

Orders will be shipped twice weekly and will likely arrive within two business days, but may take upwards of five to seven business days.

Please understand that shipping and delivery systems are stretched beyond their limits right now. We can't promise arrival times despite our best efforts, and our mail carriers and delivery drivers are moving as fast as humanly possible - but they are human. Patience and kindness are critical. All shipments will be sent via USPS. Expedited shipping is not available for this promotion. Shipments to PO Boxes will not be able to be fulfilled.

More Ways to Give

If you’d like to support WERS but would like to hold off on placing a chocolate order, please click here to make a contribution and select a thank you gift.

Statement from Taza Chocolate

At Taza, we make stone ground chocolate from bean to bar at our Somerville, MA chocolate factory. Cacao is so complex in flavor that we want to let it shout loud and proud. We use hand-carved granite millstones to grind the best Direct Trade cacao into chocolate that hits you with an explosion of flavor and a bold unrefined feel, unlike anything you’ve ever tasted.

We’re proud to be pioneers in ethical cacao sourcing and transparency. We were the first U.S. chocolate maker to establish a third-party certified Direct Trade Cacao Certification program. We build real, face-to-face relationships with growers who respect the environment, respect fair labor practices, and above all, respect cacao. We pay them a premium above the Fair Trade price for the exceptional cacao they produce.

We now offer Virtual Chocolate Tasting Experiences for both individuals and groups. For more information, visit tazachocolate.com



Fair Market Value: $21 for the Winter Warmer Sampler, $44.08 for the Almond Lovers Special, $55 for the Boldest Flavor Gift Box, and $77.90 for the Virtual Tasting Kit - The Extra Essentials.