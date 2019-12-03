Happy Snow Day from WERS!

WERS had planned on joining thousands of nonprofits around the globe to raise support for our mission on #GivingTuesday, but Mother Nature seems to have other plans. So instead, we're going to spend the day kicking back, listening to some awesome music, and sipping hot cocoa. George will still plan to keep you company in the morning, with Meghan and Phil taking over for the mid-day and afternoon. But tomorrow, it's back to work!

That's right, #GivingWednesday - it's a new thing. We just invented it. Find out what it's all about by tuning in, and help us raise support not only for the station but for Rosie's Place, too! But that's tomorrow's business... In the meantime, enjoy the snow day!