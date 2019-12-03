Happy Snow Day from WERS!

Discover WERS, Member news :: 12.02.2019
snow day blog banner
snow day twitter

WERS had planned on joining thousands of nonprofits around the globe to raise support for our mission on #GivingTuesday, but Mother Nature seems to have other plans. So instead, we're going to spend the day kicking back, listening to some awesome music, and sipping hot cocoa. George will still plan to keep you company in the morning, with Meghan and Phil taking over for the mid-day and afternoon. But tomorrow, it's back to work!

That's right, #GivingWednesday - it's a new thing. We just invented it. Find out what it's all about by tuning in, and help us raise support not only for the station but for Rosie's Place, too! But that's tomorrow's business... In the meantime, enjoy the snow day!

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

  • We'll send you a curated list of the best we have to offer and keep you up to date on everything music in Boston.

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Want to Win VIP Tickets to Boston Calling this Live Music Week?
Vacation to Iceland? Yes, please!
Win A Trip to Iceland with WERS
Thank You for Your Support!
Playlist

Playlist

in studio performances

Live Mix Recap: Pure Bathing Culture
Live Mix Recap: Adam Ezra Performs Songs off Recent Solo Record
Wicked Local Wednesday Recap: Oompa
Reagle Music Theatre Drops by Standing Room Only
Treetop Flyers LIVE In Studio
Me and My Girl LIVE on Standing Room Only

CONNECT WITH WERS