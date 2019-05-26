Sidney Gish Jams Out on the Red Stage to Open Boston Calling Day 2

:: 05.26.19

Photography by Lizzie Heintz

By Lily Doolin

With just herself and her sticker-decorated electric guitar, local indie singer-songwriter Sidney Gish took the Red Stage early on Boston Calling Day two.

The audience greeted her to loud cheers and applause, and after a quick “hello, Boston Calling,” she started jamming out right away.

As Sidney started playing her first song, the crowd immediately closed in on the barrier, as if she were physically drawing everyone to her. Despite it being a one woman show onstage, Sidney’s quirky, lighthearted, and ultimately super relatable lyrics put smiles on everyone’s faces, and earned her a loyal and excited crowd.

Sidney also introduced every song before she sang it.

It’s something that very few artists do, especially at such big shows. It felt almost like we were her best friends, and she was playing to a small gathering of us instead of a huge audience. The crowd got especially riled up when she announced she was playing one of her big hits, “Impostor Syndrome.”

Before Sidney ended her set, she took the time to talk a little more with her fans.

Though she seemed cool and collected onstage, she admitted to the crowd, “Every time I try to think of banter in advance, it never works out right.”

Watching Sidney Gish was ultimately a chill, relaxing way to begin day two of this festival weekend.

 

Hozier Performs Classics and New Material as Sun Sets on Boston Calling Day 2

By Nicole Bae | 05.26.19

Flying Through the Clouds with King Princess at Boston Calling

By Nicole Bae | 05.26.19

Boston Calling Night Two Closes with Psychedelic Set from Tame Impala

By Nicole Bae | 05.26.19

Mitski Brings a Story to Life on Boston Calling’s Green Stage – Day Two

By Nicole Bae | 05.26.19

Clairo Commands the Green Stage in Front of a Packed Crowd

By Nicole Bae | 05.26.19

Shame Brings London Alt Rock to Boston Calling

By Nicole Bae | 05.26.19

Sidney Gish Jams Out on the Red Stage to Open Boston Calling Day 2

By Nicole Bae | 05.26.19

Boston Calling 2019: Saturday Recap

By Nicole Bae | 05.26.19

Greta Van Fleet Rocks Boston Calling During a Vintage Rock and Roll Set

By Nicole Bae | 05.26.19

CHVRCHES Questions Boston’s Drinking Habits at Boston Calling 2019

By Nicole Bae | 05.26.19

TOPICS

From the Booth From the Booth
In Studio In Studio
Member news Member news
Music Reviews Music Reviews
WERS at Night WERS at Night
You Are Here You Are Here

in studio performances

Me and My Girl LIVE on Standing Room Only
LIVE In-Studio: LOLO
The Kooks LIVE In Studio Performing “Down” [Acoustic]
The Kooks LIVE In Studio performing “Around Town” [Acoustic]
NOLA’s Hurray for the Riff Raff LIVE on WERS
DISPATCH Performing “Midnight Lorry” – Live in Studio

CONNECT WITH WERS