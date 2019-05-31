Sam Fiddler: Thank you Standing Room Only ©

By Sam Fiddler

Sam Fiddler has been the host of Standing Room Only © (SRO) for three years, starting in the Fall of 2016. Thank you Sam for your passion and dedication to the station. Sam's last show will be on Saturday, June 8th, at 10am.

I didn’t see my first show on Broadway until I was already a college student. By the time I actually sat down in a bonafide, New York City Broadway theater with a playbill and a ticket for the Fiddler on the Roof revival (how appropriate!), I had been led into the life of a performing arts student by other means. Community and high school theater in my hometown of Newton, Massachusetts certainly played a large role in my artistic upbringing, but when it comes to the musical theater canon, my roots are in listening to WERS.

My family home had our radio tuned to 88.9 all weekend for their specialty programming. Back when The Playground was in the evening, I would borrow my mom’s cell phone and wait patiently for the DJ to say what the request line was so I could call and ask them to play my favorite songs. My first learned showtunes were the ones that overlapped with The Playground’s library--songs from You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Annie, The Wizard of Oz, and more family-friendly classics.