WERS Volunteers, Rosie’s Place, and You

On May 5th, 2020 your Gift makes double the impact

This year, in honor of Mother’s Day, WERS is partnering with Rosie’s Place.

Here’s how it works: A coalition of WERS Rosie’s Place volunteers have stepped up together to create a very special opportunity. For every single donation made to WERS from now until May 5th, they are matching it with the donation of a hot meal at Rosie’s Place. That means that when you call in to support the music you love, you’ll also be putting a meal on the table for Boston’s homeless women.

Every day, Rosie’s Place remains open providing a safe place to rest, hot meals, and essential services to Boston’s most vulnerable population. We are proud to stand with our longtime partner to bring you this special day of giving.

Visit WERS.org to give now. Join us as we stand in solidarity with our community.

Learn more about the work Rosie’s Place is doing every day.