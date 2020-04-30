WERS Volunteers, Rosie’s Place, and You

Discover WERS, Member news :: 04.29.2020
blog banner

On May 5th, 2020 your Gift makes double the impact

This year, in honor of Mother’s Day, WERS is partnering with Rosie’s Place

Here’s how it works: A coalition of WERS Rosie’s Place volunteers have stepped up together to create a very special opportunity. For every single donation made to WERS from now until May 5th, they are matching it with the donation of a hot meal at Rosie’s Place. That means that when you call in to support the music you love, you’ll also be putting a meal on the table for Boston’s homeless women. 

Every day, Rosie’s Place remains open providing a safe place to rest, hot meals, and essential services to Boston’s most vulnerable population. We are proud to stand with our longtime partner to bring you this special day of giving.

Visit WERS.org to give now. Join us as we stand in solidarity with our community.

Learn more about the work Rosie’s Place is doing every day.

Photos by Adam Barlyn

GIVE NOW

WERS extends a special thank you to the members making this gift to Rosie’s Place possible, including: 

Anonymous 

Abner from Nashua, NH

Alan from Waltham

Ashley from Lowell

Carol from Beverly

Caroline from Somerville

Cheryl from Plainville

David from Westford

Erin from Pembroke

Hans from Lexington

Jack from Cumberland

Janet and Tom from Chelmsford

Jeff from Boston

Jordan from Quincy

Jules from Quincy

Kevin from W. Roxbury

Mary from Pembroke

Marissa from Natick

Maryanne from Brookline

Patrice from Marshfield

Ryne from Somerville

Sam from Florida

Stepping Stone Acupuncture and Wellness in Wellesley

Simru from Cambridge

Wayne from N. Attleboro

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

  • We'll send you a curated list of the best we have to offer and keep you up to date on everything music in Boston.

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Live Music Week Is Here
So Many Bands, So Little Time!
Win VIP Tickets to the Levitate Music and Arts Festival
WERS Ugly Sweater Party 2018
Playlist

Playlist

in studio performances

Arum Rae at WERS
Adam Ezra LIVE In Studio Performing “Let Your Hair Fall Down”
Me and My Girl LIVE on Standing Room Only
In the Studio with Daphne Willis
Amos Lee sits down with WERS at Life is Good Fest 2013
Michael Kiwanuka Interview and Perfomance at WERS

CONNECT WITH WERS