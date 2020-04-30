WERS Volunteers, Rosie’s Place, and You

On May 5th, 2020 your Gift makes double the impact
This year, in honor of Mother’s Day, WERS is partnering with Rosie’s Place.
Here’s how it works: A coalition of WERS Rosie’s Place volunteers have stepped up together to create a very special opportunity. For every single donation made to WERS from now until May 5th, they are matching it with the donation of a hot meal at Rosie’s Place. That means that when you call in to support the music you love, you’ll also be putting a meal on the table for Boston’s homeless women.
Every day, Rosie’s Place remains open providing a safe place to rest, hot meals, and essential services to Boston’s most vulnerable population. We are proud to stand with our longtime partner to bring you this special day of giving.
Visit WERS.org to give now. Join us as we stand in solidarity with our community.
Photos by Adam Barlyn
WERS extends a special thank you to the members making this gift to Rosie’s Place possible, including:
Anonymous
Abner from Nashua, NH
Alan from Waltham
Ashley from Lowell
Carol from Beverly
Caroline from Somerville
Cheryl from Plainville
David from Westford
Erin from Pembroke
Hans from Lexington
Jack from Cumberland
Janet and Tom from Chelmsford
Jeff from Boston
Jordan from Quincy
Jules from Quincy
Kevin from W. Roxbury
Mary from Pembroke
Marissa from Natick
Maryanne from Brookline
Patrice from Marshfield
Ryne from Somerville
Sam from Florida
Stepping Stone Acupuncture and Wellness in Wellesley
Simru from Cambridge
Wayne from N. Attleboro