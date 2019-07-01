Proud to be 88.9

WERS is proud to be listener supported for over 70 years. Join us today and be a part of the community of music lovers that serve as the foundation of our station.

 

Artboard 1-1


WERS T-Shirt

Pledge $6 a month and we’ll send you our favorite WERS t-shirt! Whether you’re going to the beach or jamming out at a concert this summer, stay stylish in our short sleeve black crew neck shirt perfect for any summer day.

 

Artboard 1-2


WERS Hoodie

Pledge $15 a month, and we’ll send you our stylish and comfortable WERS hoodie – now at a discounted price for a limited time!

 

 

Artboard 1-3


WERS Cozy Combo

Pledge $20 a month and get yourself the cozy combo, featuring a WERS hoodie and socks! The combo is both stylish and superior in comfort.

Artboard 1


88.9ers Swag Bag

Become an 889er at $88.90 a month and grab the ultimate summer swag bag including all of our WERS swag which even includes a pair of concert tickets. You don’t want to miss out on this one. Be spoiled by us all year round. Read about the exclusive perks about becoming a part of our 889ers society here.

Photography by Bobby Nicholas III

 

Order deadline:

 

Become a Member by Phone:
Call WERS at 1-617-824-8700 to become a member by phone. One of our wonderful staff will be happy to help you get started with your membership!

 

Delivery Information
Orders will typically be delivered 4-7 days after the membership pledge has been initiated.
Shipping deadline guarantees apply to local New England shipments only, and are subject to external factors, such as inclement weather or shipping carrier issues.

