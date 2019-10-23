Playlist: Spooky Tunes



By Sophie Cloonan

Halloween is one of my favorite holidays, making October one of my favorite times of the year. Though Christmas music is always fun, I wanted something for Halloween (and I'm not talking about my Dad's "scary noises" tape). I searched for songs that captured that Halloween spirit and, as a result, I was able to compile a list of songs for any and all spooky situations, whether it's carving pumpkins, dancing at a costume party, enjoying a nice Halloween time dinner, or driving around your trick or treaters.

"Witchy Woman" by the Eagles

On the smoother side, this song is perfect in the background of your Halloween costume get-togethers. The Eagles do a really good job of setting up this very chill vibe as the tempo slowly builds. There’s a great subtle guitar solo that actually gives me chills (and I’m not just saying that for the sake of Halloween). I love this song and it has become one that I listen to too often, even beyond the month of October. It's one of my favorite Eagles songs.

"Feed My Frankenstein" by Alice Cooper

This is the perfect Halloween pump up song–if you ever have a need for one. This song gets the heart pumping, whether it’s for some serious pumpkin carving, or intense apple bobbing. The guitar absolutely shreds in this song, and Alice Cooper does an awesome job making some spooky sounding voices. This song tells a fun story that most have heard before, with a classic rock twist.

"Twilight Zone" by Golden Earring

A nod toward the classic TV series, The Twilight Zone, this song takes you on a whole mystery journey. Chaos comes to mind when listening to the lyrics, and what better feeling to have when getting into the Halloween spirit? I like to listen to this song beyond the month of October because it’s one of my favorites, however, it still falls into the category when making a Halloween playlist. Step into the Twilight Zone with this one, you won’t regret it.

"I Put A Spell On You" by Annie Lennox

This is one of the best (and my favorite) covers of this song. Annie Lennox puts a great spin on the classic with a slow tempo that picks up, and she hits some crazy high notes. I love this song so much already, and Lennox made it that much better for me. Definitely a car song to get you excited for whatever spooky parties you will be attending. This song will definitely get you in the mood to have a great time.

"Time Warp" by Multiple Artists

Even though this song is simply associated with Halloween, this one definitely gets me into the spirit. A piece from the classic Rocky Horror Picture Show, the song takes you right into the supernatural world that is depicted in the movie (if you haven't yet seen a showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show, I definitely recommend). Of course, if you’ve heard it, you know you can’t resist doing the dance which makes it a perfect song to get people on the dance floor. With simple moves and catchy lyrics, this song is guaranteed to put you and your buds in the spirit.