Playlist: Indie-Pop Covering Throwbacks

By Minah Thomas, WERS Staff Writer

Many indie-pop artists have joined the new wave of reviving old hits and reminiscing on their favorite, formative songs. Up and coming alternative musicians are taking this opportunity to cover artists outside their own genre. These hits are rock 'n roll, r&b, and pop-country but with a twist by each artist.

Say My Name (Destiny's Child) - Hozier

Hozier proves to be the man for the job when it comes to covering this iconic anthem. Since he typically has R&B influences in his own music, it feels only right for him to pay homage to the unforgettable trio that is Destiny's Child. The slowed down tempo and jazzy style is ideal for Hozier's vocals to peek through in the most comforting way.

Dreams (The Cranberries) - Japanese Breakfast

The '90s anthem "Dreams" seems to be in safe hands with Japanese Breakfast in this cover. Michelle Zauner is in no way Dolores O'Riordan, but she manages to stay true to the original intent of the Irish band. The cover is upbeat, inspirational, and still manages to sound like the perfect teen-movie outro.

Tim McGraw (Taylor Swift) - Maggie Rogers

"Tim McGraw" may not be considered a throwback in the grand scheme of things, but Taylor Swift's evolution from her beginning to now is proof of its age. Maggie Rogers, on the other hand, is very much now and she is crushing it in every sense of the word. She pays recognition to Swift's early 2000s country-inspired love song with her high octave vocals and tempo switch-up that give the lyrics even more resonance than before.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun (Cyndi Lauper) - Charlotte Lawrence, Nina Nesbitt, Sasha Sloan

This '80s classic will never go out of style if these indie-pop vocalists have any say in the matter. Lawrence, Nesbitt, and Sloan each take a third of the song, singing the chorus in unison and giving the song a fresh take that was worth the wait.

The Chain (Fleetwood Mac) - Harry Styles

This happens to be one of the best covers of all time in my humble opinion. Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood say that Harry Styles is like a son to them, so this cover has to be fate. Styles has been dropping singles left and right, but this cover gives true homage to a band that has entered legend status. His vocal strength and sound make him the only choice for who could and should be covering this unforgettable breakup ballad.