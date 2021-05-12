Playlist: Dallon Weekes’ Guest DJ Takeover

This Tuesday, we were so happy to have Dallon Weekes of I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME as the guest DJ of All New From 8 to 9. He played some ERS favorites like Dayglow and Phoebe Bridgers and also introduced us to some amazing new songs. You can check out his full playlist below to relive the Tuesday night excitement. We hope you enjoyed this fun break from the norm just as much as we did!

HIS PLAYLIST:

"Go To Sleep Kimberly" by Superet

"BALISONG" by Phantom Planet

"didya think" by Arlie

"Walking To Work" by DE'WAYNE

"rangerover" by Porches

"Vintage" by Blu DeTiger

"Kyoto" by Phoebe Bridgers

"You" by FUR

"Be Around Me" by Will Joseph Cook and chloe moriondo

"Close To You" by Dayglow

"Hell N Back" by Bakar

"The Floor" by Vase Cameo

"Choosy Moms" by Totally Brutal

"Monodrama" by Ignant Benches

"EZ" by Brother.

For a roundup of new releases handpicked by the WERS music staff (or special guest DJs like Dallon Weekes), listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9