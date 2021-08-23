Wet Leg "Chaise Longue"

By Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

With only one song under their belt, Wet Leg is already winning over hearts at the WERS studio and beyond. The project of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, the duo hails from Isle of Wight, England. Their debut single, “Chaise Longue” is cheeky in all the right ways. With its clever lyrics, uniquely minimalistic sound and charming music video, the summer tune gives promise that Wet Leg could be one of this year’s hottest new bands.

DIVING INTO THE LYRICS AND SOUND OF “CHAISE LONGUE”

The instrumentation and repetitive lyrics of “Chaise Longue” may seem simple, but the song is anything but boring. Beginning with catchy incessant bass and drumming, it grabs your attention from the start. “Mommy, daddy, look at me, I went to school and I got a degree” Teasdale comes in singing with a level tone. Her deadpan vocal delivery style is one of my favorite parts of the song. It adds a layer of coolness and appeal, reminiscent of the way Jonathan Richman of the Modern Lovers sings.

The lyrics continue with a subtle sauciness, capturing a playful summer spirit. Borrowing a line from Mean Girls, she earnestly asks, “would you like us to assign someone to butter your muffin?” For a moment, the song cuts to just Teasdale’s voice and a muted drum beat. “On the chaise longue” she repeats, “all day long, on the chaise longue.” Just as quickly as it left, a fierce electric guitar riff makes sure that the song’s energy comes back in full swing. A post-punk sound shines through as all of the instruments pile together to trail the song to a close.

THE ACCOMPANYING MUSIC VIDEO

The self-directed music video put out alongside “Chaise Longue” can't be missed. In it, Teasdale and Chambers are on the porch of a farmhouse and in the surrounding field rocking long dresses, large straw hats, and some serious dance moves. But even as they do high-kicks and twirls, their facial expressions don the same disinterest as their vocal delivery. Just like the song, the video radiates a simple coolness, leaving you wanting more.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR WET LEG?

“Chaise Longue,” came shortly after Wet Leg signed to the major label Domino. It was produced by Jon McMullen and Alan Moulder, who previously worked on music by the Arctic Monkeys, Beach House and Foals. With this impressive team behind them and a successful first song, Wet Leg has us on the edge of our seats waiting for more music to come.

For now, the duo will keep busy with the several live shows they have lined up around the U.K. Wet Leg will appear at two festivals, a handful of individual performances, and will join a few artists - including Declan McKenna - in select shows of their tours. All of these opportunities show just how much Wet Leg made a splash with “Chaise Longue.”

